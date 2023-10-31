Icon
Apple iPhone Maps takes on Google Maps with this new feature

Apple iPhone Maps takes on Google Maps with this new feature

Travelling to a remote place and worried about network connection? Now iOS 17 brings offline map download feature to its Maps app. Know how it works.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Oct 31 2023, 11:54 IST
Know how to download offline maps on iPhone. (Bloomberg)

Google already has a feature which enables users to download offline maps and navigate their way to places where network connectivity is unreachable. It was one of the most useful upgrades for Google Maps users. Now, Apple has also brought the feature to its iPhone Maps apps with the new iOS 17 update. Now, iPhone users will also be able to take advantage of this feature and make their travels easy. Know how you can download offline maps on your iPhone.

How to download offline maps on iPhone

To download offline maps on your iPhone, follow these below-mentioned steps:

1. Open the Maps app on your iPhone.

2. Tap on your Apple ID at the bottom.

3. Select “Offline maps”

4. Hold your finger on the map until a pin marker is displayed, then click on Download.

5. Now enter the exact location you want to visit.

6. Then, adjust the selected area.

7. Lastly, tap Download to navigate offline.

What are the offline maps and how do they work?

Offline maps are simply navigation maps which enable users to access their routes even in offline mode. People can download their maps in advance and access them without the need for the internet. This feature works best when you are travelling to remote places or worried that might face connectivity problems while being on the road.

Apple Maps requires an internet connection, Wi-Fi or cellular signal range to access fresh map data or turn on directions. However, now Apple iOS 17 has enabled users to download maps in advance. Additionally, you can also access the downloaded map on your Apple watch.

This new feature introduced in iOS 17 can give tough competition to the Google Maps app which already has the offline map feature. Furthermore, the iOS 17 update has whole new features for eligible iPhones such as AirDrop, Messages apps, live stickers, and more. Apple has also rolled out the iOS 17.1 update and the iOS 17.2 is now under beta testing.

First Published Date: 31 Oct, 11:54 IST
