Apple iPhone screenshots: Here is how to take the shots quickly and efficiently - a step-by-step guide

Apple iPhone screenshots: Taking a screenshot on an iPhone is a simple and useful feature that allows you to capture and save what's displayed on your screen. Whether you want to save a memorable moment, share information with others, or simply keep a record, here's a step-by-step guide on how to take screenshots on iPhones with Face ID and Touch ID.

For iPhones with Face ID, which includes models like the iPhone X and newer:

1. Press and Release Buttons:

Quickly press and release the side button (located on the right side of the device) and the volume up button simultaneously.

2. View the Thumbnail:

After capturing the screenshot, a thumbnail preview appears in the lower-left corner of your screen. Tap the thumbnail to view the screenshot or swipe left to dismiss it.

3. Access Screenshots in Photos:

Screenshots are automatically saved to your Photos app. To locate them, open the Photos app, tap on "Albums," and then select "Screenshots" under Media Types.

For iPhones with Touch ID, including models like the iPhone 8 and earlier:

1. Press and Release Buttons:

Quickly press and release the side button and the Home button simultaneously.

2. Thumbnail Preview:

Similar to Face ID, a thumbnail preview appears after taking the screenshot. Tap the thumbnail to view the screenshot or swipe left to dismiss it.

3. Find Screenshots in Photos:

Screenshots are also saved in the Photos app. Navigate to the Photos app, tap "Albums," and select "Screenshots" under Media Types.

Taking Full-Page Screenshots:

1. Capture the Screenshot:

Use the same button combinations as mentioned above based on your iPhone model.

2. Access Full-Page Option:

Tap the screenshot thumbnail in the lower-left corner of the screen. This opens a preview.

3. Choose Full Page and Save:

Tap "Full Page" and then tap "Done." You can now choose to save the screenshot in your Photos library or as a PDF in the Files app by selecting "Save to Photos" or "Save PDF to Files" respectively.

Taking screenshots on your pricey Apple iPhone, which is a versatile tool, can enhance your ability to share and preserve information in perfect quality, making it a very valuable feature.