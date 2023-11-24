Icon
Apple Music to introduce collaborative playlists in iOS 17.2: Know how to use it

Apple Music to introduce collaborative playlists in iOS 17.2: Know how to use it

Apple to roll out the new iOS 17.2 update soon! Know how you will be able to use the new Apple Music collaborative playlists with your friends and family.

By: HT TECH
Nov 24 2023, 08:39 IST
Apple music app
Know how to use the Apple Music collaborative playlists. (Pixabay)
Know how to use the Apple Music collaborative playlists. (Pixabay)

Apple has been beta-testing the new iOS 17.2 update among developers. It is rumored that the new update will come with several new features among which the Apple Music collaborative playlists would be one. The collaborative playlists will allow users to create playlists in which all of their friends and family will be able to add songs to a single place. Know more about the feature and how it will work.

What is Apple Music's collaborative playlist feature?

The collaborative playlist feature in Apple Music is a new iOS 17.2 feature that enables users to create a shared playlist. In the playlist, two or more people can add songs where users can listen together or explore new songs with their friends or family, according to a 9To5Mac report.

The feature is quite similar to Spotify's shared playlist. However, it is reported that the collaborative playlist feature might be under a subscription plan where the user will have the authority to add, remove, or manage changes among the participants from the playlist. Know how to use Apple Music collaborative playlists when it is made available.

How to use Apple Music collaborative playlists

  • Go to Apple Music on your iPhone.
  • At the bottom, tap on Library and go to playlists.
  • Create a new playlist or create a new one in which you can add new songs.
  • Tap on the three dots icon which will be at the top of your screen.
  • Now, select “Collaborate”
  • You will be asked if the collaborator requires approval.
  • Lastly, tap on “Start Collaboration” which will enable you to invite people.

With these simple steps, users will be able to effectively listen to a shared playlist and explore various different songs with their friends and family. Note that the feature will be introduced in the upcoming iOS 17.2 update. Therefore, to access this Apple Music feature, you will have to install the new updated version on the iPhone after the official rollout and then you will be able to collaborate through playlists.

24 Nov, 08:39 IST
