Apple releases iOS 17.2 for iPhones; Journal app to Sticker reactions, check benefits coming to you

Apple has rolled out the iOS 17.2 update for supported iPhones before the end of the year, as some rumors had predicted. The latest update is here with several new features and improvements, as well as important bug fixes. The most notable addition in this update is the Journal app, which Apple first revealed at the Apple Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) as a dedicated app for note-making and preserving memories. Apart from that, Sticker Reactions on Messages app, Spatial Video Recording, Favorites tab in Apple Music, and more. Let us check them all out to be able to better benefit from them.

iOS 17.2 update released

This will be the year's last iOS update by Apple. While iOS 17.3 beta for developers will soon be out, the global stable version is not expected till the end of January or early February. With that, let us see what iOS 17.2 has added to iPhones.

Journal app

Journal is the new app that lets you write about the small moments and big events in your life so you can practice gratitude and improve your well-being, as per Apple. The app comes with features such as journaling suggestions to make it easy to remember your experiences by intelligently grouping your outings, photos, workouts, and more into moments you can add to your journal. Filters let you quickly find bookmarked entries or show entries with attachments so you can revisit and reflect on key moments in your life. It also has a Scheduled notifications feature to help you keep a consistent journaling practice by reminding you to write on the days and times you choose. Additionally, you also get the option to lock your journal using Touch ID or Face ID.

How to use it: To use the Journal app, you simply have to find the app, post the update, and open it. You can find options for writing a new entry and getting suggestions.

Translate on Action Button

The iOS 17.2 update has also added the Translate option for the Action Button on the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max to quickly translate phrases or have a conversation with someone in another language.

How to use it: Simply go to Settings, and pick the Translate option for the Action Button. Once done, you can long press the button to use the feature.

Spatial Video Capture

Spatial video lets you capture video on iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max so you can relive your memories in three dimensions on Apple Vision Pro. Additionally, the update has also improved the telephoto camera focusing speed when capturing small, faraway objects on the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Messages app

The Messages app has received a number of key improvements. The newly added Catch-up arrow lets you easily jump to your first unread message in a conversation by tapping the arrow visible in the top right corner. Apart from that, the Add Sticker option in the context menu lets you add a sticker directly to a bubble. Memoji updates include the ability to adjust the body shape of any Memoji. Finally, Contact Key Verification provides automatic alerts and Contact Verification Codes to help verify that people facing extraordinary digital threats are messaging only with the people they intend to.

Weather

The iOS 17.2 update has added a new feature called Precipitation. As per Apple, it helps you stay on top of rain and snow conditions for a given day over the next 10 days. New widgets are also here and they let you choose from next-hour precipitation, daily forecast, sunrise and sunset times, and current conditions such as Air Quality, Feels Like, and wind speed. Additionally, the Wind map snapshot will help you quickly assess wind patterns and access the animated wind map overlay to prepare for forecast wind conditions for the next 24 hours. Finally, an interactive moon calendar will let you easily visualize the phase of the moon on any day for the next month.

Apart from this, the iOS 17.2 update has also added the following improvements and bug fixes.

AirDrop improvements include expanded contact-sharing options and the ability to share boarding passes, cinema tickets, and other eligible passes by bringing two iPhones together.

Favorite Songs Playlist in Apple Music lets you quickly get back to the songs you mark as favorites.

Use Listening History in Apple Music can be disabled in Focus so the music you listen to does not appear in Recently Played or influence your recommendations.

A new Digital Clock Widget lets you quickly catch a glimpse of the time on your Home Screen and while in StandBy.

Enhanced AutoFill identifies fields in PDFs and other forms, enabling you to populate them with information such as names and addresses from your contacts.

Sensitive Content Warning for stickers in Messages prevents you from being unexpectedly shown a sticker containing nudity.

Qi2 charger support for all iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 models.

While releasing the update, Apple has also noted that some features may not be available in all regions or on all Apple devices.