Home How To Apple Watch Fall Detection feature save lives of 2 people in US; know how it works

Apple Watch Fall Detection feature save lives of 2 people in US; know how it works

Apple Watch has helped save lives of two people with its Fall Detection Feature. If you too are an Apple Watch user, here is how you can turn it on.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 13 2023, 16:03 IST
Apple Watch
Turn on Apple Watch Fall Detection Feature this way. (Apple Support Page)
Apple Watch
Turn on Apple Watch Fall Detection Feature this way. (Apple Support Page)

Apple's iPhones, watches and other products come with several amazing features. One of the most useful and helpful features is the Apple Watch Fall Detection feature. Wondering why? The feature has helped save the lives of many people and just recently these two people. While one was in Minnesota, the other was in Ohio. In Minnesota, an Apple Watch user named Michael Brodkorb was hit by a vehicle that then raced away from the scene. Brodkorb was wearing his Apple Watch at the time of the accident which detected the impact using Fall Detection and dialed 911 after he was unable to respond.

Along with calling 911, the Fall Detection feature alerted his wife and children inside the house, hence providing immediate help to the person at the time of an emergency. "It absolutely is a life-saving tool," Brodkorb said, as quoted by MacRumors. During his recovery, Brodkorb also sent an email to Apple CEO Tim Cook informing of the same, who in return wished him a speedy recovery.

While coming to the second incident, a 83-year-old William Fryer in Cincinnati, was walking on the Ohio River Trail when his knees gave out and he fell badly. He was all alone and at that moment, his Apple Watch came to the rescue. His watch detected the fall, called emergency services, and also informed his daughter. As per the report, Cincinnati police were able to locate him and paramedics transported him to the hospital.

These two incidents have shown how useful the Fall Detection feature is. If you too are an Apple Watch user and are not aware of the feature, here is all you need to know:

How Apple Watch Fall Detection Feature works

If Apple Watch SE or Apple Watch Series 4 or later detects a hard fall while you are wearing your watch, it will tap you on the wrist, sound an alarm and display an alert. You can choose to contact the emergency services or dismiss the alert by pressing the Digital Crown, tapping Close in the top left-hand corner or tapping 'I'm OK'.

If your Apple Watch detects that you are moving, it will wait for you to respond to the alert and won't call the emergency services automatically. If your watch detects that you have been immobile for about a minute, it will make the call automatically. After the call has ended, your watch will send a message to your emergency contacts with your location letting them know that your watch has detected a hard fall and dialed the emergency services. Notably, your watch gets your emergency contacts from your Medical ID, Apple's Support Page informed.

If you have iPhone 14 or iPhone 14 Pro, Fall Detection notifications to the emergency services may be communicated by the Emergency SOS via satellite system when you are outside mobile and Wi-Fi coverage, where Emergency SOS via satellite is available.

How to turn on Fall Detection Feature

Step 1:

Open the Watch app on your iPhone, then tap the My Watch tab.
Step 2:

Now you will have to click on the Emergency SOS.
Step 3:

Now, simply turn Fall Detection on or off. If Fall Detection is turned on, you can select Always on or Only during workouts.
Step 4:

Notably, if you entered your age when you set up your Apple Watch or in the Health app, and you are aged 55 and over, this feature turns on automatically. Make sure your correct age is displayed in your Medical ID and your Health Profile. Fall Detection is only available for those aged 18 or over.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 13 May, 16:03 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Transcription apps
Writing on the go? Check out the top 3 speech to text apps you must try out
Truecaller
TrueCaller SMS filter on your iPhone will kill spam! Just do this
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Love photography? Know how to use iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max 48MP camera
iPhone camera
iPhone has secret feature to capture fascinating light trails! Use it THIS way
iPhone Wifi
Can't find your iPhone Wi-Fi password? Check this iOS 16 trick out now

Editor’s Pick

Gizmore Vogue
Gizmore Vogue Review: Smartwatch looks premium, but does it work like one?
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold in Pics: First look at the most affordable foldable smartphone in India
iPhone 14
Switching from iPhone 12 to iPhone 14: Is it worth upgrading to?
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers Review: Powerful performance
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G review: A perfect price fit!

Trending Stories

Google
Universal Translator unveiled! Google pushes the boundaries of AI translation technology
Google Search vs Google Bard
Google Bard vs Google Search: Key differences in these supercharged AI-powered platforms
Know all the major highlights from Google I/O 2023.
Google I/O Highlights: AI-powered Search to Workspace, Pixel 7a, Fold, Tablet launch, and more
Google Map
Google Maps gets major makeover! Sundar Pichai reveals new features; here is what you get
artificial-intelligence-7934465__480
AI jobs loss: It will hit these workers really hard, says Brian Cox
keep up with tech

Gaming

Zelda
Gamers rush to get Nintendo's new 'Zelda' after 6-year wait
Zelda
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is HERE; Check this out before you begin playing
“Internet gaming has stepped up with new advancements like computer-based intelligence, ML, and Data Science,” says Mihir Sanchala.
National Technology Day: How AI is revolutionizing online gaming, PlayerzPot's Mihir Sanchala explains
The new titles include WHAT THE CAR?, TMNT Splintered Fate, Disney SpellStruck, and Cityscapes: Sim Builder, all of which are only available on Apple Arcade.
What The Car?, TMNT Splintered Fate to Disney SpellStruck, Apple launches 20 new games for Apple Arcade
GTA V
GTA V Tips: How to make money to purchase vehicles, weapons, properties and more

    Trending News

    Universal Translator unveiled! Google pushes the boundaries of AI translation technology
    Google
    Google Bard vs Google Search: Key differences in these supercharged AI-powered platforms
    Google Search vs Google Bard
    Google I/O Highlights: AI-powered Search to Workspace, Pixel 7a, Fold, Tablet launch, and more
    Know all the major highlights from Google I/O 2023.
    Google Maps gets major makeover! Sundar Pichai reveals new features; here is what you get
    Google Map
    AI jobs loss: It will hit these workers really hard, says Brian Cox
    artificial-intelligence-7934465__480

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets