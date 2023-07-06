Apply online for Central Bank of India Manager Vacancies: Check When and where

Central Bank of India will start its online 2023 recruitment drive for Managers in Middle Management Grade Scale II and we tell you when and where to apply. It is inviting professionals to fill out the application form for the open positions. The application form is out and the last date to fill out the application is July 15. Candidates can catch the official news and information from their official website at centralbankofindia.co.in

Important dates for applying online

The online application process started on July 1 and will allow applicants to fill out the form by July 15. There are no official statements about the exam schedule and dates, however, tentative dates are speculated between the 2nd or 3rd week of August. Candidates who are applying are requested to keep an eye on the official website for further information.

How to Apply for Central Bank of India Recruitment 2023 Step 1: Go to the official website of Central Bank of India Recruitment at centralbankofindia.co.in Step 2: On the homepage, click on the recruitment tab. Step 3: Next, click on the “RECRUITMENT OF MANAGERS IN MIDDLE MANAGEMENT GRADE SCALE II IN MAINSTREAM”. Step 4: Register yourself as an applicant by filling in the details and generate a password. Step 5: Fill out the application form carefully with all the required information. Step 6: Upload the necessary documents. Step 7: After filling out the form make sure to press “SAVE AND NEXT”. Step 8: Make the payment for the online application by using Debit Cards (RuPay/Visa/MasterCard/Maestro), Credit Cards, Internet Banking, IMPS, Cash Cards/ Mobile Wallets, etc. Step 9: Tap on “COMPLETE REGISTRATION”. Step 10: Download the e-receipt after completing the form and making the payment. Step 11: Make sure to take a printout of the receipt and the online application form for further process and reference.

Fill in all the information carefully as it is a huge opportunity for candidates to get a government job as a Manager in Middle Management Grade Scale II in Mainstream position. Note that the cost of the online application for Schedule Caste/Schedule Tribe/PWBD candidates/ Women candidates is Rs.175 and for all other candidates it is Rs.850.