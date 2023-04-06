Avalon Technologies IPO: Know GMP, subscription, how to check allotment status online here

Avalon Technologies IPO: Have you subscribed for the Avalon Technologies Limited initial public offering (IPO)? Today is the last day for the same. Notably, the Avalon Technologies IPO opened for subscription on April 3, 2023 and it will conclude today, April 6, 2023. The shares of the public issue worth Rs. 865 crore are available at a premium (GMP) of Rs. 30 in the grey market today, according to a report by Live Mint. Here is all you need to know about the Avalon Technologies IPO.

Avalon Technologies IPO subscription details

The issue has been subscribed 9 percent on the second day of subscription on Wednesday. The IPO received bids for 10.77 lakh equity shares against 1.14 crore shares on offer, according to the data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The issue has received 45 percent subscription from Retail Individual Investors (RIIs). The quota for Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) was subscribed 5 percent while Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) quota remained unsubscribed on the second day.

Proceeds from the fresh issue would be used towards debt payment, funding working capital requirements and general corporate purposes. The shares of the company are to be listed on the BSE and NSE on April 18, while the share allotment status is expected to be released on April 12, 2023. Once the allotment status is declared, subscribers will be able to check the status online by visiting the official website of the registrar that is Link Intime India Private Ltd or BSE. Here is how.

How to check Avalon Technologies IPO share allotment status via BSE

1. Visit the official website of BSE or click on the direct link given here— https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx.

2. Select the name of the company- Avalon Technologies IPO in the menu (will be available after the status is released).

3. Enter your application number allotted for Avalon Technologies IPO .

4. Then enter your Permanent Account Number (PAN card number).

5. Click at 'I'm not a robot' and confirm the captcha.

6. At last click at the 'Submit' button and the allotment status will be displayed on the screen.