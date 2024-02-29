Beware of QR code scams! Protect yourself from quishing attacks - know how

Cybercrime has become one of the biggest challenges for businesses and individuals online. Tricksters, with the help of the latest technology, manipulate people and steal their data even taking charge of their devices and accessing bank accounts and other sensitive details. Apart from all the current tricks that scammers use, a new way to fool people has gradually emerged and it has become one of the most feared cybercrime strategies. In technical terms, the new scam is called “quishing”, where scammers use QR codes to trick individuals. As we live in a digital world, scanning QR codes has become a new normal. From scanning menu cards at restaurants to making digital payments, we scan QR codes. But what are quishing attacks and how do they power QR code scams?

What are quishing attacks?

Quishing attacks or QR phishing is a term used to describe a new form of cybercrime. It occurs in a very simple and straightforward manner. You will receive a mail or message from a reputable source along with a QR code. The source will try to manipulate you into scanning the code with big promises and false claims. Once you scan the QR code, you will be directed to the phishing website which has the potential to install malware into your device to steal your personal and financial information. This cyber attack can lead to serious consequences when the scammer will be able to take charge of your device and hijack all your emails, accounts, etc.

How to protect yourself from QR scams?

Follow the below-mentioned steps to stay aware and vigilant in order not to get trapped by scammers.

Always think and verify the source of the QR code before scanning. Avoid it if any suspicious act comes to notice.

Before scanning the QR Code, check the website link very carefully. You can look for spelling errors, unknown links, etc.

Pay attention to any suspicious behaviour such as account login from a new location or any lag you face on your device.

After scanning the QR code, if you are asked to give personal details such as passwords or credit card details, then immediately leave the link.

Keep your device's OS up-to-date with new security features and patches from the phone manufacturer.

These are some of the actions you can take on a regular basis to avoid getting scammed. Tricksters have become smarter and we have to be more careful when we are dealing with anyone online.

Also, read other top stories today:

Google Maps Glanceable directions update is rolling out to users and it provides new, easy-to-use navigation features. Some interesting details in this article. Check it out here.

After Google Gemini sparked a racism row, CEO Sundar Pichai had some tough things to say. Read Sundar Pichai's tough talk to staff here.

Google's shoddy job! Google has a chronic habit of dashing off half-baked AI products and neglecting safety checks. Read all about it here.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!