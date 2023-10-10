BGMI 2.8 update podcast released; know what’s coming

Battlegrounds Mobile India has started teasing the exciting new 2.8 update. Although the release date has not been announced yet, the game has officially revealed the theme of the 2.8 update - it is bringing back the zombie theme. Furthermore, the game shared a podcast that featured popular BGMI personalities who have set the stage for the new update. Know more about the podcast and the giveaway it offers to the players.

BGMI 2.8 update podcast

BGMI shared a podcast from their Instagram handle which starred Ghatak, Mamba, Snax, and Lolzz. The podcast discussed what is coming in the new 2.8 update along with the new zombie-themed Edge mode. The new theme will have a Zombie boss and on the killing of the boss, players will be awarded loot items along with two new powers. Note that the zombie boss will be available in Aerolith Lab. The theme will also have two different types of zombies Berserker and Mutant Creeper. Both types of zombies have different capabilities, so players will have to create strategies to fight them along with enemies.

We are now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Now in terms of 2.8 update items, players will get mutated weaponry, Mutation Blade, and more. Additionally, players will get free upgradable UMP45 skin. It is for players who have an A2 Royale pass.

Now let's have a look at the interesting part of the BGMI 2.8 update podcast. People can also be a part of the giveaway in which they can win a Royale pass in the easiest ways. To be a part of the giveaway, you will have to watch the 2.8 update podcast which is available on BGMI's official Instagram account. Participants will also have to answer questions, “What does Lolzzz say when asked about zombies?” The player then has to comment on their BGMI character ID along with #DontBeDefault and #TakeTheShot. Also, tag your friends in the comment section as it will increase the chances of you winning.

Also, get freebies by redeeming BGMI redeem codes. All you have to do is go to the official BGMI website, enter your BGMI character ID and paste the redemption code and claim the in-game reward.

One more thing! HT Tech is now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us by clicking the link so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. Click here to join now!