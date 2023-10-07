Icon
BGMI 2.8 update teaser released! Check rumored rollout date and theme

The teaser for the BGMI 2.8 update has been officially released. Check the rumoured theme, features, and more.

By: HT TECH
Oct 07 2023, 06:50 IST
BGMI 2.8 update is coming soon! Know what will be new.
BGMI 2.8 update is coming soon! Know what will be new. (BGMI)

In a short span of time after returning from the ban that had been slapped on it by the Indian government, Battlegrounds Mobile India has become one of the most played Battle Royale games. It is known for its thrilling comcept, gameplay, themes, upgrades, exclusive rewards and more. The game is now running on the 2.7 update which was rolled out in August. The update instantly created excitement among BGMI players with its Dragon Ball Super Theme Mode. Now, rumours for the BGMI 2.8 update have been circulating and the game has finally hinted that it is coming soon.

BGMI 2.8 update

BGMI today shared a teaser about theBGMI 2.8 update from their official Instagram handle which indicated that it will be coming soon to the game. The post said, “Are you ready for the epic 2.8 update?” Many games showed excitement for the upcoming update.

According to various rumours, the BGMI 2.8 update is speculated to be announced in mid-October. However, no official dates have been announced yet. Earlier, the game also teased about the zombie mode theme which players are claiming to be the new game mode of the upcoming update. According to an Inside Sports report, players can expect a zombie-themed mode on the Erangle map. Furthermore, it is anticipated that the update will bring new features as well as superpower abilities which might be similar to the current 2.7 update.

It is expected that BGMI will soon be making the official announcement for the 2.8 update. Now with the teaser out, we will be hearing the launch date very soon. Once the update is available, you will be able to see it in the game. The update button will be available at the right corner which will direct you to the installing process. After the game update is installed, players will be able to experience the new theme and features.

Also, get freebies by redeeming BGMI redeem codes. All you have to do is official BGMI website, enter your BGMI character ID and paste the redemption code and claim the in-game reward.

