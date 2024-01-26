BGMI 3.0 update is here! Check out what’s new and the Cricket 33 Crate with amazing rewards

BGMI 3.0 update: Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) releases new updates in frequent intervals to give players new features and themes to make the game interesting. Now, the game recently launched the 3.0 update which features an exciting themed mode, features, weapons, voice pack and much more. Additionally, the BGMI community is raving about the Cricket 33 Crate which will include Hardik Pandya themed rewards. Check what's newly introduced in BGMI.

BGMI 3.0 update

BGMI recently launched the 3.0 update podcast featuring Mortal, Owais, Ronak, Viper, and Thug. While the podcast gave much information about the update, there are many new things which payers have been noticing. As earlier revealed in the podcast, the BGMI 3.0 update has come with a Shadow Force Theme Mode and its new features. The update is finally live in the game, and players can take advantage of new features to improve the gaming experience.

We are on WhatsApp Channels. Click to join.

The 3.0 update offers a Decoy Clone Summon feature which helps players release a decoy clone which will mimic the player's movement. The clone can be sent in advance to analyse the apartment or building floor before actually entering. The clone will not get any damage and it's easy to fool the enemy as well.

There is a new bolt-action rifle in the game which will enable users to eliminate two enemies at once. Additionally, there is a new Samurai Sword which is a melee weapon. There is a new revival spot called Gulag where players will have to fight their way to finally respawn in the game. You will also notice a remodelling of a few locations on the Erangel map. Namely, the Military, Pochinki and Georgopol in Erangel will be seen in a new shape. Lastly, players will be able to heal themselves even while driving.

Also, there is a new Cricket 33 Crate coming to the game which is expected to include Hardik Pandya themed rewards such as a Hardik Blitz outfit, parachute skin, Saras Sway, and Dhamaka Dance emote. Additionally, with the new update, you will be seeing more new crates and events with amazing in-game items and rewards. Also, get freebies by redeeming BGMI redeem codes. All you have to do is go to the official BGMI website, enter your character ID, paste the redemption code and claim the in-game rewards.

Also read top stories for today:

Copycat? The Pokemon Company warned it plans to investigate reports that the new hit video game "Palworld" violates the intellectual copyright of its iconic franchise. Widely described as "Pokemon with Guns" when it was released last week, the makers of "Palworld" said it sold more than 8 mn copies in less than 6 days. Dive in and see what the gripe is here.

Apple wins in China after all! Apple iPhone was the top-selling smartphone series in China for the first time last year, a surprisingly strong showing in the face of fierce competition. Know the exact situation here.

Worry about your iPhone being stolen? Here is what you need to do now to make sure you don't get that sinking feeling. Dive in here.