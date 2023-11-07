Icon
Home How To BGMI A3 Royale pass is coming soon! Check what’s new

BGMI A3 Royale pass is coming soon! Check what’s new

New Royale pass will be made live in a few days! Check what the A3 Royale pass has in store for BGMI players.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 07 2023, 08:38 IST
Icon
Battlegrounds Mobile India
BGMI A3 Royale pass to release soon! Check details here. (Battlegrounds Mobile India)
Battlegrounds Mobile India
BGMI A3 Royale pass to release soon! Check details here. (Battlegrounds Mobile India)

Every month, Battlegrounds Mobile India brings exciting events, themes, rewards, and passes that keep the players excited about what new will be rolled out for them. Frequent changes and new themes are what make the game so interesting, apart from its intense gameplay. BGMI recently announced the A2 Royale Pass and a few days later the 2.8 update was released in which the zombie edge theme was introduced. Now, as the new month has begun, the rumors for the new Royale Pass as started to circulate. Check out what might be coming to the A3 Royale pass.

A3 Royale pass rumors

According to the Inside Sports report, The A3 Royale Pass is expected to be launched on November 21, 2023. The new pass may come with a Freaky Fiesta theme. The theme will include various in-game rewards such as new outfit sets, gun skin, emotes, Ornament, etc. A3 Royale Pass rewards may feature a new Gutsy Lass Set, Spectral Night Plane Skin, Steampunk Raider Parachute Skin, Nitro Maniac Cover, and much more.

We are now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Obtaining a Royale Pass is necessary for BGMI players to increase their ranks. All they have to do is complete their daily missions for the Royale Pass and win exciting rewards along the way. Furthermore, keep completing the gaming levels to obtain specific themed rewards for the A3 Royale pass.

For now, the A2 Royale pass is live in two versions, Elite Pass and Elite Pass Plus. Players can purchase the pass by utilising their in-game currency. Or if you are waiting for the new A3 Royale pass, then you might have to wait a few days for the new pass to be launched. Keep an eye on the game for new updates and events.

Also, note that the above-mentioned A3 Royale pass release date and theme are based on speculations and the official announcement about the pass will be made by Krafton or BGMI itself.

Also, get a chance to win amazing freebies by redeeming the BGMI codes. To claim your in-game rewards, simply visit the official BGMI website, enter your character ID, and paste the redemption code.

One more thing! HT Tech is now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us by clicking the link so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. Click here to join now!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 07 Nov, 08:14 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Paytm
Don’t want to show your phone number when you transact on Paytm? Know this UPI trick
Google Chrome
Google Chrome for iPhone now has a bottom address bar; This is how to shift it
iPhone tips and tricks
Tips and tricks to safeguard your iPhone data from hackers
iPhone
Make sending messages more fun with animated stickers on iPhone; Know how to make and send them
iPhone 14
Got an iPhone 14? Learn how to take screenshots like a pro

Editor’s Pick

Elon Musk
Elon Musk's X to get payments features next year; says 'you won’t need a bank account'
Google search
Want to purge yourself from Google history? Know how to disappear from Google Search results
social media apps
Meta, Google to Microsoft, tech titans face child exploitation lawsuits
Reddit
Reddit could block Google Search, Bing, if the AI companies don’t pay up to use its data
Elon Musk
Elon Musk to block X in EU just to avoid fixing the misinformation problem?

Trending Stories

Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
Check out the latest Gaganyaan mission live updates from the ISRO launch event of the test flight.
Gaganyaan mission highlights: Proud moment for India! Test vehicle launched, splashed down safely in Bay of Bengal
Gaganyaan Mission
What is the purpose of Gaganyaan mission? Know all about the main objectives of ISRO
Gaganyaan mission
Where is Gaganyaan mission going? ISRO set to launch Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1
keep up with tech

Gaming

Epic games
Fortnite maker Epic Games has slapped a case against Google over 'illegal monopoly'
GTA 6
GTA 6 release date, leaks, and much more; exciting fare for fans
Check out Warcraft Rumble, the new mobile game launched by Blizzard.
Blizzard launches Warcraft Rumble game! Know what’s it about
GTA 6
GTA 6: Ageing system and character transformation leak build hype around launch
video games
Franco-German TV channel finds niche in high-brow video games
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple
    Gaganyaan mission highlights: Proud moment for India! Test vehicle launched, splashed down safely in Bay of Bengal
    Check out the latest Gaganyaan mission live updates from the ISRO launch event of the test flight.
    What is the purpose of Gaganyaan mission? Know all about the main objectives of ISRO
    Gaganyaan Mission
    Where is Gaganyaan mission going? ISRO set to launch Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1
    Gaganyaan mission

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon