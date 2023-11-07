BGMI A3 Royale pass is coming soon! Check what’s new

Every month, Battlegrounds Mobile India brings exciting events, themes, rewards, and passes that keep the players excited about what new will be rolled out for them. Frequent changes and new themes are what make the game so interesting, apart from its intense gameplay. BGMI recently announced the A2 Royale Pass and a few days later the 2.8 update was released in which the zombie edge theme was introduced. Now, as the new month has begun, the rumors for the new Royale Pass as started to circulate. Check out what might be coming to the A3 Royale pass.

A3 Royale pass rumors

According to the Inside Sports report, The A3 Royale Pass is expected to be launched on November 21, 2023. The new pass may come with a Freaky Fiesta theme. The theme will include various in-game rewards such as new outfit sets, gun skin, emotes, Ornament, etc. A3 Royale Pass rewards may feature a new Gutsy Lass Set, Spectral Night Plane Skin, Steampunk Raider Parachute Skin, Nitro Maniac Cover, and much more.

Obtaining a Royale Pass is necessary for BGMI players to increase their ranks. All they have to do is complete their daily missions for the Royale Pass and win exciting rewards along the way. Furthermore, keep completing the gaming levels to obtain specific themed rewards for the A3 Royale pass.

For now, the A2 Royale pass is live in two versions, Elite Pass and Elite Pass Plus. Players can purchase the pass by utilising their in-game currency. Or if you are waiting for the new A3 Royale pass, then you might have to wait a few days for the new pass to be launched. Keep an eye on the game for new updates and events.

Also, note that the above-mentioned A3 Royale pass release date and theme are based on speculations and the official announcement about the pass will be made by Krafton or BGMI itself.

