BGMI A4 Royale Pass is now live! Check theme, rewards, in-game items, price, and more

BGMI has rolled out the A4 Royale Pass with a snowfall supreme theme and new exclusive rewards. Check details here.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jan 16 2024, 09:29 IST
BGMI A4 Royale Pass: Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is known for bringing exclusive player rewards, events, timely updates, and new features in the game from time to time. This is something that attracts new players to join the game and be part of the battlefield with amazing outfits, weaponry, safety gear, etc. As part of BGMI monthly events, the game has finally rolled out the A4 Royale Pass with a new snowy theme, rewards and exclusive in-game items. Know new has been introduced by Krafton.

BGMI A4 Royale Pass

To match the game setting of the 2.9 update, BGMI has introduced the Snowfall Supreme theme which comes with various themed rewards such as outfits, skins, emotes, weapons, and more. The A4 Royale Pass went live yesterday and it will stay live till March 4, 2023. This time the game has introduced two ways of getting the royale pass, one is the Elite pass which is priced at 720 UC and its monthly version is available at 360UC. The other way of getting the pass is to become a member of Elite Pass Plus which is priced at 1920 UC and its monthly version is priced at 960UC.

Note that, even after buying the Royale pass, you will have to increase your rank to win the theme exclusive rewards. The Snowfall Supreme rewards include Beary Fluffy set, New emote, Panthera Prime Plane skin, Neuro Dynamo Helmet skin, Jetstream Shark- QBU skin, Icy Reindeer, Panthera Prime Set, and much more. The game is calling the new theme and its rewards “Mythic Fashion.” Therefore, if you want to become an elite club member with sharp gaming skills then must grab the A4 Royale Pass.

Therefore to grab these amazing rewards go to the game and start increasing your rank. Ranks will be increased when you start playing in classic maps and complete all your daily missions. Make sure to play tactically an strategically so the game recognizes your skills. Additionally, make sure to last in the top 10 or win a chicken dinner to increase your ranks with speed.

Now, the game will soon be announcing the 3.0 update with new themes and gameplay. Also, get freebies by redeeming BGMI redeem codes. All you have to do is go to the official BGMI website, enter your character ID, paste the redemption code and claim the in-game rewards.

First Published Date: 16 Jan, 08:47 IST
