BGMI A4 Royale Pass to drop soon! Know the expected theme, rewards, benefits, more

BGMI A4 Royale Pass: Over the years, the warzone game has started to make a big shift in the gaming industry due to its increasing popularity over all other variants. Games such as Call of duty, BGMI, and others have been immensely popular in India due to their unique offerings, especially due to the the fight sequences. That is why Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), which started late in the country, but still managed to gain much recognition due to its attractive gameplay, new themes, rewards, weapon choices, and more. Now, that the new year has begun, the anticipation for BGMI A4 Royale Pass is also increasing as the current pass is going to retire soon. Know all about BGMI A4 Royale Pass.

When BGMI A4 Royale Pass is coming?

Now, that the new month and the year have begun, it is the time for new events, rewards, updates, and in-game items. Right now the A3 Royale Pass is live which will soon end its course on January 15, 2024. This means the new A4 Royale Pass is expected to be live soon. According to an Inside Sports report, the new Royale pas will come with 100 levels of exclusive rewards, new missions and challenges, exclusive items, and much more. However, the theme is yet to be revealed by Krafton.

However, a source has revealed some of the leaked rewards, which might entice you to wait for the A4 Royale Pass with even more anticipation. To start with, the new Royale Pass will include a Beary Fluffy set, Droopy Ears- Skorpion skin, Origami Drake- MP5K skin, Cryptic Hunter set and headgear, and much more. There are 100 new rewards and player will be entitled to them as soon as they increase their rank.

How to get A4 Royale Pass and increase rank

To get the BGMI A4 Royale Pass, players will have to use their UCs (in-game currency), only then they will be able to access the exclusive rewards. Each month, the Royale Pass is made available in two different categories: Elite Pass and Elite Pass Plus and the price usually starts from 360UCs.

Now, to increase your ranking, go to the game and start increasing your rank by playing in classic maps and completing all your daily missions. Additionally, make sure to last in the top 10 or win a chicken dinner to increase your ranks with speed.

Currently, BGMI is running on the A3 Royale Pass which has a Freaky Fiesta theme and has various sets of new exclusive outfits, skins, emotes, weapons, and more. Now, the A4 Royale Pass is expected to match the snowy theme of the 2.9 update.

Additionally, if you are looking for additional rewards and benefits then you also redeem BGMI codes. You can also get freebies by redeeming BGMI redeem codes. All you have to do is go to the official BGMI website, enter your character ID, paste the redemption code and claim the in-game rewards.

