BGMI announces Diwali Delights Exchange Corner: Know what it is and how can you win amazing rewards

Want to get amazing BGMI in-game rewards? Check out the Diwali Delights Exchange Corner and win exclusive items.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 02 2023, 08:11 IST
BGMI is finally bringing Diwali rewards for its Indian players. (Unsplash)
BGMI is finally bringing Diwali rewards for its Indian players. (Unsplash)

The Battlegrounds Mobile India brings various events and themes into the game from time to time. Recently to celebrate the spooky season, Krafton announced the Zombie Edge theme and various crates that gave users the chance to get themed outfits, weapon skins, vehicles, and more. Now, as the Halloween fever is over, the lights are back to the game with Diwali Delights Exchange Corner. Now, with the festival of lights is around the corner, the game is providing exclusive items for free but there is a catch! Know more about the Diwali exchange corner and its rewards.

BGMI Diwali Delights Exchange Corner

BGMI has introduced a new event corner that has exclusive rewards for Diwali. To access the Diwali Delights Exchange Corner, just check out the events section and scroll till you find the corner. The event will stay live in the game till November 16, 2023. Once you reach the page, you will see a beautiful light background and some rewards that you can redeem. To redeem the exclusive Diwali rewards, players will have to collect as much “chakri” as they can so they can to exchange them with new outfits, gun skin, and much more. Getting these rewards does not require the use of any UC (in-game currency). Check out a glimpse of the exclusive rewards:

30 Chakris - Supply Crate Coupon

40 Chakris - A2 Royale Pass Missi

90 Chakris - Classic Crate Coupon

2000 Chakris - Wood and Gold AKM

900 Chakris - Dawn Walker Set

These were a few of the rewards and many more like these are present in the event corner. Now the question may arise in your mind how do we get “Charkris.” Well easy! You just have to complete your daily missions in the new sub-events. With the completion of each mission, you will be rewarded with a number of chakris based on the complexity of the mission.

Also, get freebies by redeeming BGMI redeem codes. All you have to do is go to the official BGMI website, enter your character ID, paste the redemption code and claim the in-game rewards.

First Published Date: 02 Nov, 08:11 IST
