BGMI announces new shining stage crate; know how to access

Looking for cool new fun items in BGMI? Check out this awesome shining stage crate from where you can access the Dandy Groovstar set. Know how to access the crate.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 27 2023, 06:23 IST
On BGMI, you can now grab the new Dandy Groovstar set by opening the shining stage crate. (BGMI YouTube)

Battlegrounds Mobile India, to keep its subscribers hooked, keeps rolling out new themes, crates, items and features. It has made the game more fun and interactive. These additions add curiosity in the minds of players, which keeps them in the action for longer periods daily as well as it keeps drawing them back over the long term. While players are waiting for the BGMI 2.8 update, the game has announced a new exciting crate called “shining stage crate” which is packed with different items that will be liked by players. If you are someone who wants a change or twist added to their game, then check out how to grab the new BGMI crate and access the Dandy Groovstar set.

How to get the shining stage crate

BGMI, through their official Instagram account, has released a short video post that introduces the new Dandy Groovstar set. Users can access the set by opening the shining stage crate. The crate has now been made available in the game and users can access it by using UC (BGMI in-game currency). The new crate features a selection of new and exclusive items which is shiny like a rockstar. This crate will give opportunity to players to ramp up their gaming wardrobe with a newly announced set along with matching weapon skin. Sounds exciting right?

To grab the crate and get your hands on the new shiny items, players will need a key. These crate keys are made available on the Classic crate or users can also purchase them by using their UCs. After getting the key, you gain the ability to unlock the Shining Stage crate by visiting the "Crates" section in the menu. Simply pick the Shining Stage crate and select "Open". Note that when you open the crate for the first time it will cost 10UC and thereafter it will cost you 60UC. Also, the new shining stage crate is available for a limited period of time so grab the amazing items before it gets discontinued.

Also, get freebies by redeeming BGMI redeem codes. All you have to do is official BGMI website, enter your BGMI character ID and paste the redemption code and claim the in-game reward.

First Published Date: 27 Sep, 06:23 IST
