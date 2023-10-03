BGMI announces Royale Pass A2; Check new rewards, items here

Battlegrounds Mobile India is one of the most played battle royale games. What makes the game interesting is its variety of maps, weapons, rewards, items, and more. Players are always up to buying new outfits, gun skins, emotes, weapons, and more. To fulfil the player demand, the game releases Royale passes in which players get themed rewards and items. Recently, the game teased the A2 Royale pass and now its items are finally revealed. Check out new and attractive outfit sets and the rewards it brings.

BGMI Royale Pass A2 outfits and rewards

BGMI posted a video through its official Instagram account revealing all the new items from the Royale Pass A2. The post said, “The party has begun in the Battlegrounds! Get the Royale Pass, rush for epic outfits and rewards now!”. The new Royale Pass is now available in the game and players with top ranking can grab the rewards.

The shared video showcased beach-themed rewards, introducing a new Surfside Sweetheart Set, Marvelous Emote, Vogue Surfer Set, Vogue Surfer emote, Marine Evolution- UMP45, Sweet Kiss Buggy, and many more exciting items.

The Royale Pass A2 will be available in two versions, one will be the Elite Pass which can be accessed when players are between the level 1-50 with 360 UC (in-game currency). The other is the Elite Pass Plus which will be available at 1920 UC for players in level 1-100. This will benefit users to access the exclusive Royale Pass rewards.

Also some items will also be available for free once you start upgrading your ranks and that be done by completing the Royale Pass Daily Missions and Challenge Missions. Elite pass holders will have to complete complete Elite Mission to get the new rewards.

Also, get freebies by redeeming BGMI redeem codes. All you have to do is go to the official BGMI website, enter your BGMI character ID and paste the redemption code and claim the in-game reward.

