BGMI guide: How to spot, ambush, and kill campers and win easy chicken dinner; check tips here

BGMI guide: Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) provides users a chance to play strategically in their own way with new tricks they discover. There is one such very famous trick called “camping” which pro players use to lure enemies and make a sudden kill. This technique does not give the enemy player a chance to act or react to the firing as it happens quite suddenly. Therefore, camping is a trick which needs to be mastered. But the question arises, how we can protect ourselves from such pro-campers? To help you answer this question, we have curated a BGMI guide which will enable you to tactically spot and kill campers.

BGMI guide to spot campers

BGMI maps have various hiding locations where squads and players can hide as campers, therefore, identifying camping locations is the most crucial task in the game. Therefore, before entering any location or house, make sure you examine the area thoroughly and make movements smartly.

The next BGMI guide tip is to pay attention to the sound in the game. Make sure you hear any movement or footsteps, these are the most accurate cues for an enemy to be hiding in your near location. Doing so will also help you spot campers and you can take action accordingly.

Before entering any location, make sure to check if there is any abandoned vehicle present near the area. This is the biggest cue which can help you spot the location of sneaky campers.

Once you identify the camper's location, make sure to use the drop balls such as grenades, and stun to knock down the enemy or to scare them so you can dominate them with your skills.

Another thing which can come in handy to spot campers is using a high-range scope. These enable you to spot enemies from a distance and you can use the snipper guns to kill them once they are in your aiming range.

Follow this BGMI guide as it will help you spot campers and you can take action strategically to gain a higher edge. While the camping technique is not easy to spot, you can make changes to your gameplay to play safe and win chicken dinner. Apply the mentioned tips in your next game and see how it drastically improves your gaming skills.

Additionally, You can also get freebies by redeeming BGMI redeem codes. All you have to do is go to the official BGMI website, enter your character ID, paste the redemption code and claim the in-game rewards.

