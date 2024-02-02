 BGMI Inkstripe crate announced! Check rewards, outfits, in-game items, price and more | How-to
BGMI announced the new Inkstripe crate for players to grab exclusive rewards such as weapon skin, outfits, in-game items, and more. Check details here.

| Updated on: Feb 02 2024, 08:44 IST
BGMI Inkstripe crate is now live! Check what it has in store.
BGMI Inkstripe crate: Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) introduces new crates and events at regular intervals for players to gain access to exclusive rewards. These new events keep the players excited to win new rewards and have a new style to flaunt with outfits, weapon skins, helmets, and much more. Now, BGMI has introduced the Inkstripe crate which consists of unique rewards including the Inkstripe Tiger Cover and Set. If you also want to get your hands on the Inkstripe crate then know how you grab the rewards.

How to get the BGMI Inkstripe crate

BGMI Inkstripe crate was introduced on January 28, 2024, and players can grab the rewards in the 26 days of the window. To access the Inkstripe crate, go to the crate section where you will find all the rewards the new crate offers along with the pricing. The crate includes exclusive rewards such as exclusive upgradable Mini14 weapon skin, Inkstripe Tiger Cover, Inkstripe Tiger Set, Inkstripe Tiger Helmet Skin, Inkstripe Tiger Backpack Skin, Inkstripe Tiger Stun Grenade Skin, and other modification material for the weapon. These in-game items will enhance the player's wardrobes and it will strengthen their inventory to flaunt new outfit sets, gun skins, covers, and much more.

To get your hands on the BGMI Inkstripe crate, players will have to spend UCs (in-game currency) to grab the exclusive rewards. Opening the crate one time will player 60UC and opening 10 crates together will cost 540UCs. Also, players can take advantage of the collected Discount Vouchers to reduce the UCs while opening the crate multiple times. Once you choose the number of times you want to open the crate, you will be directed to the payment method. Complete the payment and the UCs will be added to your game through which you can open the crate.

Try out your luck with the new BGMI Inkstripe crate and grab amazing in-game rewards to revamp your gaming character's style. Additionally, the new 3.0 update has been made live, therefore, the game will be introducing more events and crates to match the “Shadow Force” theme. Also, get freebies by redeeming BGMI redeem codes. All you have to do is go to the official BGMI website, enter your character ID, paste the redemption code and claim the in-game rewards.

