BGMI Prize Path event announced! Exciting rewards, mission, prices, and more on offer

BGMI Prize Path event: Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) has always looked to go big while introducing exciting events to the game. The new events enable players to take up new gaming challenges and win exciting prizes in which they can get outfits, weapon skin, upgradable cosmetics, and other in-game items. Now, BGMI has introduced a new event called the Prize Path which is a collaboration event with popular anime and game makers Line Friends. The event has already been popularized among players, if you also want to grab event rewards then check the details here.

BGMI Prize Path event in collaboration with Line Friends

The Prize Path event is a collaborative event by Line Friends that brings together an exciting range of prices and rewards. The event is now live in BGMI and players can grab rewards till March 4, 2024, therefore, it is available for only a limited period of time. The Prize Path event includes numerous exciting rewards such as Line Friends Dragon Brown Cover and Set, Lucky Hat Space Gift, Cute Bunny Space Gift, Jade Froggy Graffiti and Fuzzy Bear Graffiti, Line Friends Brown Helmet, and much more. However, players will have to complete various missions to earn these exciting prizes.

The BGMI Prize Path event includes over 64 missions which players need to complete to earn points. Each mission will enable gamers to earn points, additionally, they will have to reach different levels to get the event rewards. The event consists of 20 levels with each one containing an exciting reward. Completion of each will enable users to earn 200 points. However, to get the race of earning the rewards, players will have to spend 600 UC to unlock the Prize Path prices. Additionally, players can also grab some of the event rewards by spending UCs (in-game currency).

Head to the game and start completing different levels and missions to get your hands on the exciting Prize Path rewards which is celebrating the collaboration between BGMI and Line Friends. If you do not want to spend UCs and want to grab amazing prizes and rewards for free then you can also get freebies by redeeming BGMI redeem codes. All you have to do is go to the official BGMI website, enter your character ID, paste the redemption code and claim the in-game rewards.

