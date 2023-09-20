BGMI pro gaming tips for today: Check out top strategies to win Chicken Dinner

Battlegrounds Mobile India has made quite a successful comeback to India after many months of ban. And that also bodes well for another game that is set to make a comeback - Garena Free Fire. Now that the ban has been lifted and BGMI game is getting increasingly popular. What is helping it rise in the popularity charts is the fact that it has introduced various changes that are attracting new players and keeping old ones glued to their gadgets. One of the biggest announcements was appointing Ranveer Singh as the brand ambassador. Now, the players are eagerly waiting for the rollout of the BGMI 2.8 update, which is expected to be released next month in October. If you want to improve your gameplay then have a look at these BGMI pro gaming tips that will ensure you bag the Chicken Dinner.

BGMI pro gaming tips

Start with places from where you can collect maximum supplies in one go. You can try landing on areas like Masion, Lipovka, School, Prison, and others in the Erangle map to get enough supply by also maintaining a good killing score.

Whenever you enter any house make sure you always close the door and try to stay away from windows so the enemy can not scope you from a far distance. This strategy also keeps your location hidden.

Try to steal airdrops as they contain the most powerful safety gears as well guns that have high damage potential such as Groza, Aug A3, sniper, and more.

Many players make mistakes when they take an in-game vehicle but forget to hide it in the right place. Hiding your vehicle is as important as having it.

Always try to stay with your squad members to reduce the chance of getting killed. Always stay close because a team of four is always stronger.

Try the above-mentioned tips while playing and see your gameplay becoming stronger with each day. If you want free rewards and items, try your luck with BGMI redeem codes. In order to get BGMI redeem codes, go to the official BGMI website, enter your BGMI character ID and paste the redemption code for the in-game reward. Follow the steps and win amazing freebies such as new outfits, vehicles or weapon skin, emotes, UC, and more.