BGMI Redeem Codes for August 18: Nab freebies ahead of BGIS 2023!

BGMI Redeem Codes for August 18: With BGMI The Grind nearing its end, BGIS 2023 will commence soon and you can live stream the event online. Players can also take advantage of in-game freebies with BGMI redeem codes.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 18 2023, 06:27 IST
BGMI Redeem Codes for August 18: Since making its comeback in India, Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) 2023 is the first official tournament organized by Krafton. At present, The Grind is taking place where a total of 256 teams have participated, and only 64 of them will proceed to the second round of the main tournament. The matches started on August 10 and will conclude on August 20. If you wish to catch all the action of the tournament, you can do it on an OTT platform.

BGIS 2023 live streaming: Details

The final round of Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) The Grind kicked off yesterday, and avid BGMI fans can watch the live stream of the event! Krafton, the game's developer has partnered with Jio Cinema to bring live streaming of The Grind, BGIS Round 1, as well as the final rounds. Therefore, if you wish to catch all the action of The Grind as well as BGIS 2023, you can do so at Jio Cinema. The Grind will continue till August 20, after which BGIS 2023 Round 1 will commence on August 31 onwards.

BGIS 2023 has a prize pool of a whopping Rs. 2 crore! The team which wins BGIS 2023 will win a staggering sum of Rs. 75,00,000. The teams coming in second and third would stand to win Rs. 37,50,000 and Rs. 25,00,000 respectively.

Moving on to BGMI redeem codes, you can get your hands on weapon skins, vehicle skins, emotes, outfits, in-game credits or UC, and other rewards without paying anything. Check out BGMI redeem codes for August 18.

BGMI Redeem codes for August 18

  • LEVKIN1QPCZ
  • ZADROT5QLHP
  • AUDIFZBHZK4A
  • MOBR3IBMT
  • KPHZDBTFZM24U
  • KARZBZYTR
  • SD14G84FCC
  • RNUZBZ9QQ
  • TQIZBZ76F
  • SIRD16Z66XHH
  • S78FTU2XJ

How to grab BGMI redeem codes

Step 1: Go to the official BGMI website and enter your BGMI character ID.

Step 2: Next, paste the redemption code for the in-game reward in the space provided.

Step 3: Enter the captcha/verification code as shown on the screen and click on submit.

Step 4: Once done, the redeemable prizes can be collected through the in-game mail.

First Published Date: 18 Aug, 06:20 IST
