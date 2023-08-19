Home How To BGMI Redeem Codes for August 19: Chance to grab the Arctic Witch set today

BGMI Redeem Codes for August 19: BGMS 2023 season has begun! You can obtain a number of in-game items for free in the form of BGMI codes.

| Updated on: Aug 19 2023, 06:38 IST
BGMI Redeem Codes for August 19: Receive exciting freebies when you redeem BGMI codes.
BGMI Redeem Codes for August 19: Receive exciting freebies when you redeem BGMI codes. (BGMI)

BGMI Redeem Codes for August 19: Are you a long-time BGMI fan? If yes, then you might have heard that the BGMS 2023 weekend 2 starts today and it promises to ratchet up the excitement to an unimaginable level. Ever since BGMI made a comeback, gamers have been more active than ever. With a number of tournaments happening one after the other, it has given gamers a platform to showcase their passion and true skills with amazing strategies and gameplay. You can watch the ongoing tournament on Rooster streaming app and Star Sports 1 at 9:30 PM.

BGMS updates

BGMS is a 3-week long tournament where players team up to battle against each other. After a mind-blowing week 1, finally, weekend 2 has begun with a bang. A total of 16 teams qualified and 8 teams have to say goodbye to the tournament. Weekend 2 will continue till August 20 so don't miss out on the upcoming action. GodLike Esports' elimination, securing the 56th position, came as a surprising turn of events for their fans. With just three points earned in their most recent two matches on Day 4, they went straight to the 15th position on the comprehensive LW 2 scoreboard.

BGMS has a massive Rs.2.10 crore prize pool, which will be distributed among 24 teams. The tournament champions will be awarded Rs. 1 crore. The team securing second position will win Rs.35 lakh and third place will get 12.5 lakh.

Now let's look at BGMI redeem codes. With these codes, you can unlock weapon skins, vehicle skins, emotes, outfits, credits or UC, and more without having to pay anything.

BGMI Redeem codes for August 19

  • BTOQZHZ8CQ
  • TQIZBZ76F
  • 5FG10D33
  • GPHZDBTFZM24U
  • KARZBZYTR
  • JJCZCDZJ9U
  • UKUZBZGWF
  • TIFZBHZK4A
  • RNUZBZ9QQ
  • PGHZDBTFZ95U
  • R89FPLM9S
  • BMTCZBZMFS 5
  • FG10D33
  • TQIZBz76F
  • BMTFZBZQNC
  • SD14G84FCC
  • RNUZBZ9QQ

How to grab BGMI redeem codes

Step 1: Visit the official BGMI website and enter your BGMI character ID.

Step 2: Write the redemption code for the reward in the provided space.

Step 3: Enter the captcha/verification code and click on submit.

Step 4: Now, you'll be able to get redeemable prizes that can be collected through the in-game mail.

First Published Date: 19 Aug, 06:37 IST
