BGMI Redeem Codes for August 20: Grab the Chicken dinner and get some free rewards too today

BGMI Redeem Codes for August 20: If you want to get the Chicken dinner in Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) you will need a well-planned strategy, precision, and adaptability. If you want to gain an advantage and win this battle royale game, you can follow various methods. Importantly, while you are facing tough competition, moving forward from the curve is very important and if you have the weaponry, you can fight your way to the win.

BGMI 2023: How to get chicken Dinner

Avid BGMI fans would be busy watching the live stream of the BGMI 2023 event that is currently on! Krafton, the game's developer has partnered with Jio Cinema to bring live streaming of The Grind, BGIS Round 1, as well as the final rounds. Tomorrow is the last day of this live event.

As far as the Chicken dinner is concerned, if you want to win it, you can try the strategic drop and loot selection. Apart from this, you can also stay in the safe zone and avoid the dangerous blue zone. If you want the Endgame Success, you will need adaptive strategies.

Of course, freebies are more than welcome and they can come easily enough if you hurry. Yes, moving forward to BGMI redeem codes, you can get weapon skins, vehicle skins, emotes, outfits, in-game credits or UC, and other rewards without paying anything. Now, check out the BGMI redeem codes for August 20.

BGMI Redeem codes for August 20

BTOQZHZ8CQ – New!

TQIZBZ76F – Vehicle Skin

5FG10D33 – Falcon and Free Emotes

GPHZDBTFZM24U – UMP9 Skin

KARZBZYTR – Free Outfit

JJCZCDZJ9U – Golden Pan

UKUZBZGWF – Free Fireworks

TIFZBHZK4A – Free Outfit

RNUZBZ9QQ – AKM Glacier Skin

PGHZDBTFZ95U – M416 Skin

R89FPLM9S – Companion

BMTCZBZMFS – Pretty in Pink set and Pretty in Pink Headpiece

5FG10D33 – Outfit for Free

TQIZBz76F – 3 Free Motorcycle

BMTFZBZQNC – Free Drifter Set

SD14G84FCC – Free Skin for KAR98 Sniper Gun

Steps to grab BGMI redeem codes

Step 1: Go to the official BGMI website and enter your BGMI character ID.

Step 2: Next, paste the redemption code for the in-game reward in the space provided.

Step 3: Enter the captcha/verification code as shown on the screen and click on submit.

Step 4: Once done, the redeemable prizes can be collected through the in-game mail.