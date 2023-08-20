Home How To BGMI Redeem Codes for August 20: Grab the Chicken dinner and get some free rewards too today

Aug 20 2023
BGMI Redeem Codes for August 20: If you want to get the Chicken dinner in Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) you will need a well-planned strategy, precision, and adaptability. If you want to gain an advantage and win this battle royale game, you can follow various methods. Importantly, while you are facing tough competition, moving forward from the curve is very important and if you have the weaponry, you can fight your way to the win.

BGMI 2023: How to get chicken Dinner

Avid BGMI fans would be busy watching the live stream of the BGMI 2023 event that is currently on! Krafton, the game's developer has partnered with Jio Cinema to bring live streaming of The Grind, BGIS Round 1, as well as the final rounds. Tomorrow is the last day of this live event.

As far as the Chicken dinner is concerned, if you want to win it, you can try the strategic drop and loot selection. Apart from this, you can also stay in the safe zone and avoid the dangerous blue zone. If you want the Endgame Success, you will need adaptive strategies.

Of course, freebies are more than welcome and they can come easily enough if you hurry. Yes, moving forward to BGMI redeem codes, you can get weapon skins, vehicle skins, emotes, outfits, in-game credits or UC, and other rewards without paying anything. Now, check out the BGMI redeem codes for August 20.

BGMI Redeem codes for August 20

  • BTOQZHZ8CQ – New!
  • TQIZBZ76F – Vehicle Skin
  • 5FG10D33 – Falcon and Free Emotes
  • GPHZDBTFZM24U – UMP9 Skin
  • KARZBZYTR – Free Outfit
  • JJCZCDZJ9U – Golden Pan
  • UKUZBZGWF – Free Fireworks
  • TIFZBHZK4A – Free Outfit
  • RNUZBZ9QQ – AKM Glacier Skin
  • PGHZDBTFZ95U – M416 Skin
  • R89FPLM9S – Companion
  • BMTCZBZMFS – Pretty in Pink set and Pretty in Pink Headpiece
  • 5FG10D33 – Outfit for Free
  • TQIZBz76F – 3 Free Motorcycle
  • BMTFZBZQNC – Free Drifter Set
  • SD14G84FCC – Free Skin for KAR98 Sniper Gun
  • RNUZBZ9QQ – AKM Glacier Skin

Steps to grab BGMI redeem codes

Step 1: Go to the official BGMI website and enter your BGMI character ID.

Step 2: Next, paste the redemption code for the in-game reward in the space provided.

Step 3: Enter the captcha/verification code as shown on the screen and click on submit.

Step 4: Once done, the redeemable prizes can be collected through the in-game mail.

First Published Date: 20 Aug, 06:36 IST
