BGMI Redeem Codes for August 21: 2.7 update is out, here is what you get

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), the popular India-specific mobile game, just got better with the new 2.7 update. Indian gamers have been waiting for this for quite some time! It touts a cool Dragon Ball Super collaboration and a fun summer mode. You can now swim in the game, and there's even a beach party. Things are getting better and better ever since the government lifted the ban on the game. In fact, Krafton has pulled all the stops and it has been rolling out some amazing events and features that have captivated the audience.

Apart from the above, fans can get free stuff in BGMI using the good old fashioned redeem codes. These codes provide weapon skins, car skins, emotes, outfits, and more. In effect, it helps improve the power of the person who accesses these free redeem codes. Look out for the codes for August 21. Enjoy gaming!

BGMI Redeem codes for August 21

BTOQZHZ8CQ

TQIZBZ76F

5FG10D33

GPHZDBTFZM24U

KARZBZYTR

JJCZCDZJ9U

UKUZBZGWF

TIFZBHZK4A

RNUZBZ9QQ

PGHZDBTFZ95U

R89FPLM9S

BMTCZBZMFS

5FG10D33

TQIZBz76F

BMTFZBZQNC

SD14G84FCC

RNUZBZ9Q

LEVKIN1QPCZ

ZADROT5QLHP

ZADROT5QLHP

SIWEST4YLXR

JJCZCDZJ9U

VETREL2IMHX

MIDASBUY–COM

VETREL2IMHX

TIFZBHZK4A

BOBR3IBMT

GPHZDBTFZM24U

KARZBZYTR

SD14G84FCC

How to grab BGMI redeem codes

Step 1: Go to the official BGMI website and enter your BGMI character ID.

Step 2: Next, paste the redemption code for the in-game reward in the space provided.

Step 3: Enter the captcha/verification code as shown on the screen and click on submit.

Step 4: Once done, the redeemable prizes can be collected through the in-game mail.