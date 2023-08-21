Home How To BGMI Redeem Codes for August 21: 2.7 update is out, here is what you get

BGMI Redeem Codes for August 21: 2.7 update is out, here is what you get

BGMI Redeem Codes for August 21: BGMI 2.7 update brings the Dragon Ball Super collaboration and a sunny summer mode. Players can also access in-game freebies with BGMI redeem codes.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 21 2023, 06:56 IST
Redeem BGMI codes will provide exciting freebies. Know how. (BGMI)
Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), the popular India-specific mobile game, just got better with the new 2.7 update. Indian gamers have been waiting for this for quite some time! It touts a cool Dragon Ball Super collaboration and a fun summer mode. You can now swim in the game, and there's even a beach party. Things are getting better and better ever since the government lifted the ban on the game. In fact, Krafton has pulled all the stops and it has been rolling out some amazing events and features that have captivated the audience.

Apart from the above, fans can get free stuff in BGMI using the good old fashioned redeem codes. These codes provide weapon skins, car skins, emotes, outfits, and more. In effect, it helps improve the power of the person who accesses these free redeem codes. Look out for the codes for August 21. Enjoy gaming!

BGMI Redeem codes for August 21

  • BTOQZHZ8CQ
  • TQIZBZ76F
  • 5FG10D33
  • GPHZDBTFZM24U
  • KARZBZYTR
  • JJCZCDZJ9U
  • UKUZBZGWF
  • TIFZBHZK4A
  • RNUZBZ9QQ
  • PGHZDBTFZ95U
  • R89FPLM9S
  • BMTCZBZMFS
  • 5FG10D33
  • TQIZBz76F
  • BMTFZBZQNC
  • SD14G84FCC
  • RNUZBZ9Q
  • LEVKIN1QPCZ
  • ZADROT5QLHP
  • ZADROT5QLHP
  • SIWEST4YLXR
  • JJCZCDZJ9U
  • VETREL2IMHX
  • MIDASBUY–COM
  • VETREL2IMHX
  • TIFZBHZK4A
  • BOBR3IBMT
  • GPHZDBTFZM24U
  • KARZBZYTR
  • SD14G84FCC
  • How to grab BGMI redeem codes

Step 1: Go to the official BGMI website and enter your BGMI character ID.

Step 2: Next, paste the redemption code for the in-game reward in the space provided.

Step 3: Enter the captcha/verification code as shown on the screen and click on submit.

Step 4: Once done, the redeemable prizes can be collected through the in-game mail.

First Published Date: 21 Aug, 06:55 IST
