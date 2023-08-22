BGMI Redeem Codes for August 22: Check out Cycle 4, Season 12, update and grab freebies
Battleground Mobile India (BGMI) has recently got a new season update, Cycle 4 Season 12. With the new season starting, users will get to experience new features, maps, and events. Currently, the update is available in the game, so players just need to install it and it will stay up until October 21, 2023. Players will get new tier rewards and challenges while playing and completing daily tasks. Know more about the current update here.
About BGMI Cycle 4 Season 12
The new ranked season will now bring your tier down so same-level players can match against each other. Additionally, this will give gamers the opportunity to win new rewards each time they level up with their tier. The update claims to be quite engaging. It will also bring new features and improvements as it did with the previous update.
Update your game today, to experience the whole new season 12 and unlock amazing rewards and equipment along the way. Additionally, to obtain items from the in-game store, players can redeem codes instead of buying 'Unknown Cash' (UC). Get free weapon skins, vehicle skins, emotes, outfits, and more with redeem codes. Check the codes below and grab the freebies before others do.
BGMI Redeem codes for August 22
- BTOQZHZ8CQ – New!
- TQIZBZ76F – Vehicle Skin
- 5FG10D33 – Falcon and Free Emotes
- GPHZDBTFZM24U – UMP9 Skin
- KARZBZYTR – Free Outfit
- JJCZCDZJ9U – Golden Pan
- UKUZBZGWF – Free Fireworks
- TIFZBHZK4A – Free Outfit
- RNUZBZ9QQ – AKM Glacier Skin
- PGHZDBTFZ95U – M416 Skin
- R89FPLM9S – Companion
- BMTCZBZMFS – Pretty in Pink set and Pretty in Pink Headpiece
- 5FG10D33 – Outfit for Free
- TQIZBz76F – 3 Free Motorcycle
- BMTFZBZQNC – Free Drifter Set
- SD14G84FCC – Free Skin for KAR98 Sniper Gun
- RNUZBZ9QQ – AKM Glacier Skin
- How to grab BGMI redeem codes
Step 1: Go to the official BGMI website and enter your BGMI character ID.
Step 2: Then, paste the redemption code for the in-game reward in the space provided.
Step 3: Enter the provided captcha/verification code as shown on the screen and click on submit.
Step 4: When done, the redeemable prizes can be collected through the in-game mail.
