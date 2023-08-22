BGMI Redeem Codes for August 22: Check out Cycle 4, Season 12, update and grab freebies

Battleground Mobile India (BGMI) has recently got a new season update, Cycle 4 Season 12. With the new season starting, users will get to experience new features, maps, and events. Currently, the update is available in the game, so players just need to install it and it will stay up until October 21, 2023. Players will get new tier rewards and challenges while playing and completing daily tasks. Know more about the current update here.

About BGMI Cycle 4 Season 12

The new ranked season will now bring your tier down so same-level players can match against each other. Additionally, this will give gamers the opportunity to win new rewards each time they level up with their tier. The update claims to be quite engaging. It will also bring new features and improvements as it did with the previous update.

Update your game today, to experience the whole new season 12 and unlock amazing rewards and equipment along the way. Additionally, to obtain items from the in-game store, players can redeem codes instead of buying 'Unknown Cash' (UC). Get free weapon skins, vehicle skins, emotes, outfits, and more with redeem codes. Check the codes below and grab the freebies before others do.

BGMI Redeem codes for August 22

BTOQZHZ8CQ – New!

TQIZBZ76F – Vehicle Skin

5FG10D33 – Falcon and Free Emotes

GPHZDBTFZM24U – UMP9 Skin

KARZBZYTR – Free Outfit

JJCZCDZJ9U – Golden Pan

UKUZBZGWF – Free Fireworks

TIFZBHZK4A – Free Outfit

RNUZBZ9QQ – AKM Glacier Skin

PGHZDBTFZ95U – M416 Skin

R89FPLM9S – Companion

BMTCZBZMFS – Pretty in Pink set and Pretty in Pink Headpiece

5FG10D33 – Outfit for Free

TQIZBz76F – 3 Free Motorcycle

BMTFZBZQNC – Free Drifter Set

SD14G84FCC – Free Skin for KAR98 Sniper Gun

How to grab BGMI redeem codes

Step 1: Go to the official BGMI website and enter your BGMI character ID.

Step 2: Then, paste the redemption code for the in-game reward in the space provided.

Step 3: Enter the provided captcha/verification code as shown on the screen and click on submit.

Step 4: When done, the redeemable prizes can be collected through the in-game mail.