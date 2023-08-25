Home How To BGMI Redeem Codes for August 25: Marmoris X-Suit up for grabs!

BGMI Redeem Codes for August 25: Marmoris X-Suit up for grabs!

BGMI Redeem Codes for August 25: Want to obtain the latest extraordinary X Suit in BGMI? Know how you can grab it. You can also grab in-game freebies with BGMI redeem codes.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 25 2023, 06:27 IST
BGMI
Redeem BGMI codes to get your hands on exciting freebies. Know how. (BGMI YouTube)
BGMI
Redeem BGMI codes to get your hands on exciting freebies. Know how. (BGMI YouTube)

BGMI Redeem Codes for August 25: After weeks of anticipation, the latest X Suit in Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is finally available. For the unaware, the X Suit in BGMI is extremely expensive and rare, so it is considered a very special item and has significant popularity among players. It comes with special finish messages, emotes, colour-changing abilities, and more. These can give players a unique look in the game and help them stand out from millions of other players.

Know details about the latest X Suit in BGMI.

BGMI: Marmoris X-Suit details

In BGMI, the Marmoris X-Suit can be upgraded up to seven times, making it even more special. The suit has its own unique gliding animation that works with the Bejeweled Pearl Glider, which is a first in the game. Announcing the introduction of this suit, the official account of BGMI posted on Instagram, “The X-Suit is here! Glide through the Battlegrounds in the awesome suit!”

To obtain the Marmoris X Suit in BGMI, players must head over to the event center and check the Marmoris X Suit event. However, it is not free. Players must spend the in-game currency, UC, to try their luck at getting this suit. So, head over to BGMI and grab the extraordinary Marmoris X Suit now!

Like other battle royale games such as Garena Free Fire, the developers of BGMI also release redeem codes on a regular basis, which players can use to unlock exciting rewards and freebies such as weapon skins, vehicle skins, emotes, outfits, in-game credits or UC, and many more. Check out BGMI redeem codes for August 25.

BGMI Redeem codes for August 25

  • FENKYU5ATPD
  • LEVKIN1QPCZ
  • VETREL2IMHX
  • ZADROT5QLHP
  • BOBR3IBMTO
  • SIWEST4YLXR
  • BDNKUPRMF4
  • GPHZDBTFZM24U
  • KARZBZYTR
  • SD14G84FCC
  • SD16Z66XHH
  • R89FPLM9S

How to grab BGMI redeem codes

Step 1: Go to the official BGMI website and enter your BGMI character ID.

Step 2: Next, paste the redemption code for the in-game reward in the space provided.

Step 3: Enter the captcha/verification code as shown on the screen and click on submit.

Step 4: Once done, the redeemable prizes can be collected through the in-game mail.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 25 Aug, 06:27 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

online scams
Instagram ad scam alert: How to stay safe with these 5 vital tips
Japanese apparel technology
Japan tackles scorching heat; check out the awesome tech
iPhone
Get faster at texting with these hidden iPhone spacebar tricks
iPhone
iPhone tips and tricks: Struggling with portrait photography? Know how to capture stunning photos
Valorant
Valorant: Beginners tips and tricks to enhance gaming experience

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Review: The best flip phone money can buy
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 review: Refined experience
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 first impressions: Shines brightly in a sea of Flip phones
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G review: Cameras shine, design falls short

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

Destiny 2
Get ready for Destiny 2 Crota's End Raid in season 22 - All the details you need
Microsoft Build
Microsoft Lawyer’s 10-Day Race to Save the Biggest Gaming Deal
Garena Free Fire
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for August 21: Check out the top 5 features in OB41 update
Valorant
Valorant Champions 2023: Recent playoffs update
The Walking Dead: Destinies
The Walking Dead: Destinies coming soon on PC and consoles

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets