BGMI Redeem Codes for August 25: Marmoris X-Suit up for grabs!

BGMI Redeem Codes for August 25: After weeks of anticipation, the latest X Suit in Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is finally available. For the unaware, the X Suit in BGMI is extremely expensive and rare, so it is considered a very special item and has significant popularity among players. It comes with special finish messages, emotes, colour-changing abilities, and more. These can give players a unique look in the game and help them stand out from millions of other players.
BGMI: Marmoris X-Suit details
In BGMI, the Marmoris X-Suit can be upgraded up to seven times, making it even more special. The suit has its own unique gliding animation that works with the Bejeweled Pearl Glider, which is a first in the game. Announcing the introduction of this suit, the official account of BGMI posted on Instagram, “The X-Suit is here! Glide through the Battlegrounds in the awesome suit!”
To obtain the Marmoris X Suit in BGMI, players must head over to the event center and check the Marmoris X Suit event. However, it is not free. Players must spend the in-game currency, UC, to try their luck at getting this suit. So, head over to BGMI and grab the extraordinary Marmoris X Suit now!
Like other battle royale games such as Garena Free Fire, the developers of BGMI also release redeem codes on a regular basis, which players can use to unlock exciting rewards and freebies such as weapon skins, vehicle skins, emotes, outfits, in-game credits or UC, and many more. Check out BGMI redeem codes for August 25.
BGMI Redeem codes for August 25
- FENKYU5ATPD
- LEVKIN1QPCZ
- VETREL2IMHX
- ZADROT5QLHP
- BOBR3IBMTO
- SIWEST4YLXR
- BDNKUPRMF4
- GPHZDBTFZM24U
- KARZBZYTR
- SD14G84FCC
- SD16Z66XHH
- R89FPLM9S
How to grab BGMI redeem codes
Step 1: Go to the official BGMI website and enter your BGMI character ID.
Step 2: Next, paste the redemption code for the in-game reward in the space provided.
Step 3: Enter the captcha/verification code as shown on the screen and click on submit.
Step 4: Once done, the redeemable prizes can be collected through the in-game mail.
