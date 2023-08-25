BGMI Redeem Codes for August 25: Marmoris X-Suit up for grabs!

BGMI Redeem Codes for August 25: After weeks of anticipation, the latest X Suit in Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is finally available. For the unaware, the X Suit in BGMI is extremely expensive and rare, so it is considered a very special item and has significant popularity among players. It comes with special finish messages, emotes, colour-changing abilities, and more. These can give players a unique look in the game and help them stand out from millions of other players.

Know details about the latest X Suit in BGMI.

BGMI: Marmoris X-Suit details

In BGMI, the Marmoris X-Suit can be upgraded up to seven times, making it even more special. The suit has its own unique gliding animation that works with the Bejeweled Pearl Glider, which is a first in the game. Announcing the introduction of this suit, the official account of BGMI posted on Instagram, “The X-Suit is here! Glide through the Battlegrounds in the awesome suit!”

To obtain the Marmoris X Suit in BGMI, players must head over to the event center and check the Marmoris X Suit event. However, it is not free. Players must spend the in-game currency, UC, to try their luck at getting this suit. So, head over to BGMI and grab the extraordinary Marmoris X Suit now!

Like other battle royale games such as Garena Free Fire, the developers of BGMI also release redeem codes on a regular basis, which players can use to unlock exciting rewards and freebies such as weapon skins, vehicle skins, emotes, outfits, in-game credits or UC, and many more. Check out BGMI redeem codes for August 25.

BGMI Redeem codes for August 25

FENKYU5ATPD

LEVKIN1QPCZ

VETREL2IMHX

ZADROT5QLHP

BOBR3IBMTO

SIWEST4YLXR

BDNKUPRMF4

GPHZDBTFZM24U

KARZBZYTR

SD14G84FCC

SD16Z66XHH

R89FPLM9S

How to grab BGMI redeem codes

Step 1: Go to the official BGMI website and enter your BGMI character ID.

Step 2: Next, paste the redemption code for the in-game reward in the space provided.

Step 3: Enter the captcha/verification code as shown on the screen and click on submit.

Step 4: Once done, the redeemable prizes can be collected through the in-game mail.