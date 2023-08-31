BGMI Redeem Codes for August 31: Know how to play Team Death Matches like a pro; check tips

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) has various ranked and unranked maps where players can enhance their gaming skills for the main matching maps such as Erangle. While many like to play long matches, there are some players who play quick ones to practice and to improve their skills and one of the best ways to do this is to play Team Death Matches (TDM) where players can have 10 minutes of a really intense match. It is the best way to spot and kill enemies with speed. Check out some amazing TDM tips to improve your gameplay skills.

BGMI Team Death Match tips

The very first thing players need to do is pick the right weapon with necessary accessories such as scope or extended. As these matches end quickly and you encounter enemies frequently you'll need a weapon that has speed as well as quick damage powers.

The TDM matches have a number of covers available so make sure you use them as much as you can to spot and kill the enemy. Taking cover will also mean you take on less damage and you can maintain a longer killing streak.

Always communicate with your team and create strategies on how to get maximum kills. You can also plan locations for each team member to cover the map precisely and win the match without giving any chance to the enemy team.

BGMI Redeem codes for August 31

BTOQZHZ8CQ – New!

TQIZBZ76F – Vehicle Skin

5FG10D33 – Falcon and Free Emotes

GPHZDBTFZM24U – UMP9 Skin

KARZBZYTR – Free Outfit

JJCZCDZJ9U – Golden Pan

UKUZBZGWF – Free Fireworks

TIFZBHZK4A – Free Outfit

RNUZBZ9QQ – AKM Glacier Skin

PGHZDBTFZ95U – M416 Skin

R89FPLM9S – Companion

BMTCZBZMFS – Pretty in Pink set and Pretty in Pink Headpiece

5FG10D33 – Outfit for Free

TQIZBz76F – 3 Free Motorcycle

BMTFZBZQNC – Free Drifter Set

SD14G84FCC – Free Skin for KAR98 Sniper Gun

How to grab BGMI redeem codes

Step 1: Go to the official BGMI website and enter your BGMI character ID.

Step 2: Next, paste the redemption code for the in-game reward in the space provided.

Step 3: Enter the captcha/verification code as shown on the screen and click on submit.

Step 4: Once done, the redeemable prizes can be collected through the in-game mail.

Enjoy the thrill and excitement, but do play responsibly! You owe it to the community.