BGMI Redeem Codes for July 10: Grab the freebies on offer today before they are gone!

BGMI Redeem Codes for July 10: BGMI players can customize their characters with free cosmetic upgrades. Check out BGMI redeem codes for July 10 which can give you the ability to do so.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 10 2023, 06:58 IST
BGMI Redeem Codes for July 10: One of the best in-game items in Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is the X-Suit which comes with its own animations, emotes as well as an amazing colour-changing ability! However, the X-Suit is extremely expensive and rare, so it is considered a very special item and has significant popularity among BGMI players. Even if you manage to get your hands on this suit, you'll have to work on getting materials to unlock all its abilities.

Some of the most powerful suits in the game include Avalanche X-suit which converts into a mythic suit at level 3. On the other hand, the Blood Raven X-suit is one of the most intimidating suits in the game.

BGMI Royal Pass 22

BGMI players can also take advantage of the Royal Pass 22 to get amazing prizes. f you wish to change the appearance of your weapons, you can do so with the Golden Graze grenade skins. Not liking the outfit you're wearing in the game? Grab the Rogue Kitty Set, Suave Buccaneer Set, and Aureate Splendour Set, and change your look. Apart from this, you can also grab Golden Wings Buggy skin, Palace Guard backpack skin, and several parachute skins.

BGMI players can also get their hands on cosmetic rewards for free through redeem codes which can be used to customize the overall look of your character. You can unlock a bunch of freebies like weapon, character and vehicle skins, outfits, emotes, and even UC in the game! Check out the BGMI redeem codes for July 10.

BGMI Redeem codes for July 10

  • SIWEST4YLXR
  • TIFZBHZK4A
  • GPHZDBTFZM24U
  • KARZBZYTR
  • JJCZCDZJ9U
  • UKUZBZGWF
  • RNUZBZ9QQ
  • PGHZDBTFZ95U
  • SD16Z66XHH
  • BMTCZBZMFS
  • DKJU5LMBPY
  • BBKTZEZET3

Steps to grab BGMI redeem codes

  1. Go to the official BGMI website and enter your BGMI character ID.
  2. Next, paste the redemption code for the in-game reward in the space provided.
  3. Enter the captcha/verification code as shown on the screen and click on submit.
  4. Once done, the redeemable prizes can be collected through the in-game mail.

First Published Date: 10 Jul, 06:57 IST
