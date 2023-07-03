Home How To BGMI Redeem Codes for July 3: Grab cosmetic upgrades for free!

BGMI Redeem Codes for July 3: You can hone your skills in Battlegrounds Mobile India by scoring a high K/D ratio and climbing up the leaderboards. You can also boost your chances through these free BGMI redeem codes!

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 03 2023, 06:17 IST
Redeem BGMI codes to get your hands on exciting freebies and boost your chances of winning. Know how. (Battlegrounds Mobile India/Instagram)
Redeem BGMI codes to get your hands on exciting freebies and boost your chances of winning.

BGMI Redeem Codes for July 3: If you want to become one of the top players in Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), you must have a higher kill-to-death (K/D) ratio which will allow you to climb the leaderboard faster! To do this, you must actively look for other players and eliminate them, instead of just hiding in safe zones and waiting until the game is over. The higher the K/D ratio is, the better the player is. One of the easiest ways to do this is to eliminate the bots if you are in the lower levels. Shoot them and get your K/D ratio as high as you can to ultimately become a pro-BGMI player!

If you wish to make your character stand out from millions of other BGMI players, you can do so by applying cosmetic upgrades. While these will not give you any tactical advantage over your enemies, you can make your character stand out with unique skins. These can be purchased from the in-game shop by spending UC, which is the in-game currency. However, if you do not wish to spend it, you can also get cosmetic upgrades for free with BGMI redeem codes! Through these, you can get your hands on weapon skins, vehicle skins, emotes, outfits, in-game credits or UC, and other rewards. Do note that these redeem codes come with a time validity so you should grab them as soon as possible.

BGMI Redeem codes for July 3

  1. FENKYU5ATPD
  2. LEVKIN1QPCZ
  3. VETREL2IMHX
  4. ZADROT5QLHP
  5. BOBR3IBMTO
  6. SIWEST4YLXR
  7. BDNKUPRMF4
  8. GPHZDBTFZM24U
  9. KARZBZYTR
  10. SD14G84FCC

How to grab BGMI redeem codes

Step 1: Go to the official BGMI website and enter your BGMI character ID

Step 2: Next, paste the redemption code for the in-game reward in the space provided

Step 3: Enter the captcha/verification code as shown on the screen and click on submit.

Step 4: Once done, the redeemable prizes can be collected through the in-game mail.

First Published Date: 03 Jul, 06:17 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets