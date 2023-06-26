BGMI Redeem Codes for June 26: Grab some free power and check out this exciting tournament!

BGMI Redeem Codes for June 26: Krafton, the company behind Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) has been hard at work ever since the game was allowed back in India. Just recently, the South Korean gaming company announced an amazing collaboration with French luxury car manufacturer Bugatti, to bring 2 cars into the game. Moreover, another BGMI tournament is set to go live tomorrow, June 27, as the iQOO Pro Series 2023 has been announced with a prize pool of Rs. 10 lakh!

iQOO Pro Series 2023

iQOO announced the tournament via an Instagram post that said, “@battlegroundsmobilein_official is BACK and so are we! For all you gaming enthusiasts, #iQOO is back with another thriller professional #Esports collab: The #iQOOProSeries. Watch India's biggest teams battle it out to reach the top and get hold of a mind-blowing prize pool.”

The top 24 e-sports teams from across the country will take part in this tournament to have a chance at claiming the top prize. The tournament will be streamed live official iQOO esports channel for a period of 6 days till July 2, and each day will see several exciting matches take place. In anticipation, the iQOO Neo 7 Pro has been announced as the official smartphone of the tournament.

BGMI Redeem codes for June 26

If you're interested in getting more BGMI in-game rewards for free, you can take advantage of the redeem codes that are issued for the game. BGMI offers Redeem Codes on a regular basis to its players to unlock exciting rewards and freebies such as weapon skins, vehicle skins, emotes, outfits, in-game credits or UC, and many more.

BMTFZBZQNC – Free Drifter Set

SD14G84FCC – Free Skin for KAR98 Sniper Gun

RNUZBZ9QQ – AKM Glacier Skin

VETREL2IMHX- Bumble Bee Set

TIFZBHZK4A- Legendary Outfit

BOBR3IBMT- Desert Ranger Set

GPHZDBTFZM24U- Gun Skin (UMP9)

KARZBZYTR- Skin (KAR98 Sniper)

SD14G84FCC- AKM Skin

RNUZBZ9QQ- Outfit

TQIZBZ76F- Motor Vehicle Skin

SD16Z66XHH- Gun Skin

S78FTU2XJ- New Skin (M16A4)

How to grab BGMI redeem codes

Step 1: Go to the official BGMI website and enter your BGMI character ID

Step 2: Next, paste the redemption code for the in-game reward in the space provided

Step 3: Enter the captcha/verification code as shown on the screen and click on submit.

Step 4: Once done, the redeemable prizes can be collected through the in-game mail.