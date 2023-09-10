Home How To BGMI Redeem Codes for September 10: Month's best picks - top 3 assault rifles

BGMI Redeem Codes for September 10: Month's best picks - top 3 assault rifles

BGMI Redeem Codes for September 9: Explore the top assault rifles in BGMI for September, ensuring victory with the right firepower.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 10 2023, 08:31 IST
BGMI
Redeem BGMI codes to get your hands on exciting freebies. Know how. (BGMI YouTube)
BGMI
Redeem BGMI codes to get your hands on exciting freebies. Know how. (BGMI YouTube)

BGMI Redeem Codes for September 10: In BGMI, there are a dozen assault rifles, but not all of them are great for battle. To win in this popular game, you need the right guns. Assault rifles are a favorite, but picking the best one from the 12 available is key to staying ahead.

When thinking about the best assault rifles in BGMI, it's common to focus on the ones that deal the most damage. However, damage is not the only thing that matters. How fast bullets travel, the type of ammo, and how easy it is to find ammo all matter too.

Selecting a gun solely for its damage can hurt your performance. We are here to help you choose the perfect assault rifle.

1. AKM

The AKM is a deadly weapon and one of the most popular assault rifles. It deals high damage using 7.62mm ammo in close-range fights. But be careful, it has strong recoil, so you need skill to control it, especially in long-range battles.

2. M416

The M416 is probably the most widely used assault rifle. It's versatile and has few downsides. It deals moderate damage with 5.56mm ammo and works well at different ranges. Its recoil with 4x and 6x scopes is manageable, even for beginners. However, avoid using it for long-range fights if you're not skilled, as missing shots can give away your location.

3. Beryl M762

The Beryl M762 is another star among assault rifles. It has a higher fire rate than other 7.62mm guns and is favored by fans. With the right attachments, it can be deadly. However, its recoil can be unpredictable without the right setup, so it's best for highly skilled players.

Moving on to BGMI redeem codes, you can get your hands on weapon skins, vehicle skins, emotes, outfits, in-game credits or UC, and other rewards without paying anything. Check out BGMI redeem codes for September 10.

BGMI Redeem codes for September 10

  • RNUZBZ9QQ
  • TQIZBZ76F
  • SD16Z66XHH
  • R89FPLM9S
  • S78FTU2XJ
  • PGHZDBTFZ95U
  • UKUZBZGWF
  • 5FG10D33
  • UCBYSD600
  • DKJU9GTDSM
  • GPHZDBTFZM24U
  • KARZBZYTR
  • SD14G84FCC
  • VETREL2IMHX
  • TIFZBHZK4A
  • BOBR3IBMT
  • ZADROT5QLHP
  • SIWEST4YLXR
  • JJCZCDZJ9U

How to grab BGMI redeem codes

Step 1: Go to the official BGMI website and enter your BGMI character ID.

Step 2: Next, paste the redemption code for the in-game reward in the space provided.

Step 3: Enter the captcha/verification code as shown on the screen and click on submit.

Step 4: Once done, the redeemable prizes can be collected through the in-game mail.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 10 Sep, 08:31 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone 14 Pro
iPhone 15 Pro Max to remain the highest-end iPhone; iPhone 15 Ultra likely not coming
Move to iOS
Switching to iPhone 15 soon? Here's how to transfer data from Android hassle-free
Android smartphone
Alert! Zero-day vulnerability puts millions at risk; Update your Android smartphone NOW!
top 5 smartphones to be launched
How to stop iPhone apps from tracking your location
online job fraud
Online job scam: Man loses Rs. 20 lakh on Telegram: 5 top tips to stay safe

Editor’s Pick

iPhone 13 Pro Max vs iPhone 14 Pro Max
Dynamic Island vs Notch: The iPhone needs to let go of one and the answer is clear
Sundar Pichai
Google CEO Sundar Pichai pens heartfelt memo ahead of Google’s 25th anniversary; read full letter
iPhone 14 Pro
Future "iPhone Ultra" could support Vision Pro Headset features
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Review: The best flip phone money can buy
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 review: Refined experience

Trending Stories

iPhone 15
Apple 2023 event: iPhone 15 Pro unlikely to get a price hike, will start at $999, says tipster
iPhone 15
Should you buy iPhone 15 on launch or is iPhone 13 good enough?
Google Pixel 8
Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro coming to India? Here's what to expect
iPhone 15
iPhone 15: This ONE thing can make or break Apple’s base model smartphone
iPhone 15 Pro Max
iPhone 15 Plus camera: Leaks say massive upgrade coming
keep up with tech

Gaming

Roblox
Major upgrades coming for Roblox: New AI chatbot, open marketplace, and more announced at RDC
Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom
5 best games launched in 2023: Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom, Diablo 4 and more
GTA V
GTA 6: Release date, gameplay, characters - know everything about Grand Theft Auto 6
Baldur's Gate 3
Baldur’s Gate 3: Know how to get the Dawnmaster’s Crest easily in BG3
GTA V cheat codes
GTA V Cheat Codes 2023: Check cheats for PC, PlayStation, and Xbox

    Trending News

    Apple 2023 event: iPhone 15 Pro unlikely to get a price hike, will start at $999, says tipster
    iPhone 15
    Should you buy iPhone 15 on launch or is iPhone 13 good enough?
    iPhone 15
    Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro coming to India? Here's what to expect
    Google Pixel 8
    iPhone 15: This ONE thing can make or break Apple’s base model smartphone
    iPhone 15
    iPhone 15 Plus camera: Leaks say massive upgrade coming
    iPhone 15 Pro Max

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets