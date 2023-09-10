BGMI Redeem Codes for September 10: Month's best picks - top 3 assault rifles

BGMI Redeem Codes for September 10: In BGMI, there are a dozen assault rifles, but not all of them are great for battle. To win in this popular game, you need the right guns. Assault rifles are a favorite, but picking the best one from the 12 available is key to staying ahead.

When thinking about the best assault rifles in BGMI, it's common to focus on the ones that deal the most damage. However, damage is not the only thing that matters. How fast bullets travel, the type of ammo, and how easy it is to find ammo all matter too.

Selecting a gun solely for its damage can hurt your performance. We are here to help you choose the perfect assault rifle.

1. AKM

The AKM is a deadly weapon and one of the most popular assault rifles. It deals high damage using 7.62mm ammo in close-range fights. But be careful, it has strong recoil, so you need skill to control it, especially in long-range battles.

2. M416

The M416 is probably the most widely used assault rifle. It's versatile and has few downsides. It deals moderate damage with 5.56mm ammo and works well at different ranges. Its recoil with 4x and 6x scopes is manageable, even for beginners. However, avoid using it for long-range fights if you're not skilled, as missing shots can give away your location.

3. Beryl M762

The Beryl M762 is another star among assault rifles. It has a higher fire rate than other 7.62mm guns and is favored by fans. With the right attachments, it can be deadly. However, its recoil can be unpredictable without the right setup, so it's best for highly skilled players.

Moving on to BGMI redeem codes, you can get your hands on weapon skins, vehicle skins, emotes, outfits, in-game credits or UC, and other rewards without paying anything. Check out BGMI redeem codes for September 10.

BGMI Redeem codes for September 10

RNUZBZ9QQ

TQIZBZ76F

SD16Z66XHH

R89FPLM9S

S78FTU2XJ

PGHZDBTFZ95U

UKUZBZGWF

5FG10D33

UCBYSD600

DKJU9GTDSM

GPHZDBTFZM24U

KARZBZYTR

SD14G84FCC

VETREL2IMHX

TIFZBHZK4A

BOBR3IBMT

ZADROT5QLHP

SIWEST4YLXR

JJCZCDZJ9U

How to grab BGMI redeem codes

Step 1: Go to the official BGMI website and enter your BGMI character ID.

Step 2: Next, paste the redemption code for the in-game reward in the space provided.

Step 3: Enter the captcha/verification code as shown on the screen and click on submit.

Step 4: Once done, the redeemable prizes can be collected through the in-game mail.