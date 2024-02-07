 BGMI tips: Check out the best close-range weapons to eliminate enemies in seconds | How-to
BGMI tips: Check out the best close-range weapons to eliminate enemies in seconds

Check out the BGMI tips for picking the best close-range weapons to wreak high damage on enemies.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Feb 07 2024, 09:04 IST
BGMI
BGMI tips for close-range weapons. Check details here. (Unsplash)
BGMI
BGMI tips for close-range weapons. Check details here. (Unsplash)

BGMI tips: Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) has a unique and intense gameplay setup that attracts mobile gamers so much that they end up spending hours at a time on it. The game, after the ban was lifted, has gained immense popularity and recognition. Adding to the hype is the recent launch of the BGMI 3.0 update which came with new themes and gameplay, giving players a chance to get a new gaming experience. However, the most common mistake players make is picking the wrong range of weapons which gets them in trouble. If you to understand which weapon is suitable for close-range shooting then continue reading the guide. Check out the BGMI tips for choosing the best close-range weapons.

BGMI tips: Best close-range weapon

  1. UMP45: It is a submachine gun which gives intense damage when the enemy comes in close proximity. The gun does not give much recoil so players can aim easily with this gun. It has a moderate fire rate, however, it can knock down the enemy in a few shots.
  2. AKM: It is an assault rifle with a high-firing rate and greater damage. AKM is a powerful gun which can eliminate enemies if shot at close range. The demerit of the gun is that it recoils often and one must have practice on how to handle this gun.

3. Vector: It is an underrated gun with a rapid-fire rate, low recoil, and greater damage. Vector when used with the right attachments can help you win the game with multiple close-range wins along the way.

4. Groza: It is the rarest gun that can only be found through airdrops. However, the gun gives massive damage to the enemy or can knock them down in a matter of a few bullets. Groza requires 7.62mm and the right attachments to make it deadly on the battlefield.

5. PP19 - Bizon: This is another underrated gun that works like magic for close-range killing. It gives less recoil and a higher damage rate which makes it a perfect weapon of choice.

These are some of the close-range weapons which can come in handy for giving greater damage to the enemy. However, for close range, you can also use M762, M416, UZI, and others. Try out these guns on your next matches and see how they work and generate damage to enemies. Also, if you are on the lookout for freebies then you can get them by redeeming BGMI redeem codes. All you have to do is go to the official BGMI website, enter your character ID, paste the redemption code and claim the in-game rewards.

First Published Date: 07 Feb, 09:04 IST
