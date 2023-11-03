Icon
BGMI tips: How to become a pro player with improved map awareness

BGMI tips: How to become a pro player with improved map awareness

Master BGMI map awareness and rotation to become a pro player. Check the below-mentioned BGMI tips to improve your gameplay.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 03 2023, 09:37 IST
BGMI tips to increase map awareness and play like a pro.
BGMI tips to increase map awareness and play like a pro.
BGMI tips to increase map awareness and play like a pro.
BGMI tips to increase map awareness and play like a pro. (BGMI)

Battlegrounds Mobile India is all about mapping the way to get the chicken dinner and this does not come easy. From the very beginning of the game, you have to strategize where you have to land and on the way, you'll meet many enemies to fight. In most cases, players get so busy collecting their loot and searching for enemies that they do not pay attention to the map zone circle. Not paying attention to the map can land you in big trouble. Therefore, check out the BGMI tips to improve your map awareness.

BGMI tips for map awareness:

1. BGMI has a fixed circle rotation which enables players to predict zones. With time and practice. The circle rotation enables players to plan their moves ahead of time. Keep an eye on the current circle's location and the countdown so you can loot accordingly. Also, make sure to stay on the edge of the circle to avoid enemies.

2. While playing, study the map thoroughly, knowing hot zones, loot locations, and low-risk zones can help you plan your move ahead of time to stay alive till the end. This increases the chances of you winning.

3. Your location in the game is important to spot and kill enemies. Therefore, try to stay inside the zone and look for high-ground locations.

4. Practice understanding the BGMI algorithm and predict the zones for the end circle. This will give a an edge over your enemies.

5. Lastly, communication and strategic planning are always important. Make sure your squad stays together. Plan your next move together and create an action plan on how you can win a chicken dinner with a swift killing score.

Try integrating the above tips into your game and see how your gameplay chances and your winning streak increase over time.

Also, get freebies by redeeming BGMI redeem codes. All you have to do is go to the official BGMI website, enter your character ID, paste the redemption code and claim the in-game rewards.

First Published Date: 03 Nov, 08:28 IST
