BGMI tips: How to increase game levels to access A2 Royale Pass rewards

Want amazing A2 Royale Pass rewards but lack levels? Check out these tips to boost your game and increase your level.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Oct 05 2023, 07:08 IST
BGMI tips to increase levels and gain access to A2 Royale Pass rewards. (BGMI)
BGMI tips to increase levels and gain access to A2 Royale Pass rewards. (BGMI)

Like all other battle royale games, Battlegrounds Mobile India too is based on a player's skills and performance. Player's gameplay decides their ranking and based on that they start leveling up. Being a regular player, it is important for you to keep increasing your game level as each level provides you with new rewards and items. Not only that but you get recognized as a pro player once you reach above level 50. Recently, the game announced the A2 Royale Pass in which players need to increase their level to access certain free rewards. Therefore, check ways to level up your game in BGMI and grab the rewards.

Tips to increase BGMI level from 0 to 100

  • Players need to finish their game in the top 10 multiple times to earn points and increase their level with speed. Be it in a squad or solo match, try to survive till the last few end zones to showcase your survival skills.
  • Play matches in the classic mode to earn merit points. These modes enable players to strategically map their whole move. These matches last longer and keep the player hooked till the battle ends.
  • Try to land in high-risk areas such as Pochinki, School, Rohzok, and others. This will enable users to get more kills and damage scores. It might also get you killed but it's worth taking the risk.
  • Be more strategic while playing ranked maps as it can also land you a chicken dinner which will surely help you increase your levels.

Integrate the above mentioned tips to increase your level from 0 to 100 and get amazing A2 Royale pass rewards and items along the way. The new Royale pass includes Surfside Sweetheart Set, Marvelous Emote, Vogue Surfer Set, Vogue Surfer emote, Marine Evolution- UMP45, Sweet Kiss Buggy, and many more exciting items.

Also, get freebies by redeeming BGMI redeem codes. All you have to do is go to the official BGMI website, enter your BGMI character ID and paste the redemption code and claim the in-game reward.

