BGMI tips: How to locate prone enemies on the ground and attack smartly to win chicken dinner

BGMI tips: Mobile gaming has become immensely popular among youth. With a number of games available for players to explore real-time warzone experience, Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is one such game which provides an intense gameplay experience. Playing BGMI requires smart skills for each and every movement or else it is very easy to get eliminated. However, if you are someone who plays to win chicken dinner then you must upgrade your gameplay to become a pro player. Check out these BGMI tips to spot the prone enemies in the ground or near you and eliminate them with ease.

BGMI tips to find prone enemies

Locating prone enemies is not as easy as it seems because players are quite smart in hiding their location. Therefore, one must pay attention to the surroundings and the sound cues to spot enemies prone near you.

If you are in search of prone enemies, make sure to keep shifting your location quietly so you do not get spotted easily. Play it smart and avoid coming in the eyes of enemies.

Make smart movements and take advantage of covers to protect yourself from being spotted or getting damaged. When you are surrounded by prone enemies, do not make the mistake of standing or running as this would make you an easy target.

The best way to spot and eliminate prone enemies is to throw grenades in different directions. This may knock down the enemy or they may run to protect themselves, giving you the chance to eliminate them when they try to shift their location.

The most important thing about locating and eliminating enemies is the choice of weapon, make sure you have a gun which manages close to medium-range killings and prone enemies are mostly hidden near your location.

These were some of the smart BGMI tips which could help you spot prone enemies which we also “snakes” in the BGMI gaming language. Integrate the mentioned tips in your next game and see how they improve your skills.

BGMI has also rolled out the 3.0 update with a new Shadow force theme for players to explore and exciting gameplay. With the new update, the game will also announce events and and crate to get in-game rewards. Also, get freebies by redeeming BGMI redeem codes. All you have to do is go to the official BGMI website, enter your character ID, paste the redemption code and claim the in-game rewards.