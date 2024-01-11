BGMI tips: How to play game tactically - find the smart landing spot to claim the crown

BGMI tips: The new year has begun and that means BGMI players have to ramp up their strategies to win the game and dominate the battlefield with strategic gameplay. If you are a new or pro player, you must master the art of finding and landing at the right location as it will boost your entire game. Now, you must be thinking why the entire game? That is because, during the first few minutes of your game you have to fill your bags with supplies. Additionally, you need to know if you are picking high-risk areas or low to medium-risk areas. Check out these BGMI tips to find a smart landing spot.

BGMI tips for finding a smart landing spot

The first thing players should know is to find a location that comes in range through the flight. If you choose a location which far away then you might face problems in reaching the location or your landing time gets delayed which will give enemies the power to loot quicker than you.

Pick medium to low-risk areas with multiple houses and covers to complete your loot attempts efficiently. Additionally, the cover spots will keep you protected and hide from the enemies lurking near your loot spot.

Avoid choosing a landing location that is known for high player counts. Choosing high-risk area could get you eliminated early in the game and it will not give you enough time to collect the necessary loot.

Try to find a place that will be present just at the edge of a safe gaming zone will enable you to attract enemies running towards the inner circle. This will also increase your kill count and you can judge the upcoming zones effectively.

Lastly, pick a landing spot that gives you a higher edge on dominating enemies. Make sure to plan ahead of the game and make your move at the right time so you can kill enemies quickly and move forward towards owning the chicken dinner.

These are some of the BGMI tips for finding a tactical landing spot that could lead you to victory. Follow the mentioned tips and see how your gameplay improves with time and practice. Additionally, You can also get freebies by redeeming BGMI redeem codes. All you have to do is go to the official BGMI website, enter your character ID, paste the redemption code and claim the in-game rewards.

