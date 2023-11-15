Icon
Home How To BGMI tips: How to survive in the end zone like a pro

BGMI tips: How to survive in the end zone like a pro

Do you always get killed in the last zone of BGMI? Bad luck, bad planning or both? Check these pro-player tips to survive in the last zone and win an easy chicken dinner.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 15 2023, 08:16 IST
Icon
Battlegrounds Mobile India
BGMI tips to survive in the last zone to win the chicken dinner. Know how you can become a pro player with smart gameplay. (Battlegrounds Mobile India)
Battlegrounds Mobile India
BGMI tips to survive in the last zone to win the chicken dinner. Know how you can become a pro player with smart gameplay. (Battlegrounds Mobile India)

Battlegrounds Mobile India has become even more popular since the ban on it was lifted. It was slapped on it for security reasons. The Battle Royale game has gained various new players. Now BGMI has also started their esports journey and has been a part of multiple tournaments which is keeping the players hooked to their screens. Now, as new gamers have emerged in BGMI, many might face challenges surviving the last zone as it can be tricky and intense due to running time and closing enemies. If you want to survive the end zone and own the BGMI battlefield, then check out the below tips.

BGMI tips to survive end zone

  • The last zone is all about mastering your positioning. Always look for higher altitude areas or find a strong cover so that the enemy cannot spot you from anywhere. Do not expose yourself in open locations and always stay in stealth mode to avoid noise. A Pro tip would be deciding on end zone location ahead of time.

We are now on WhatsApp. Click to join

  • Before going to the end zone, make sure you have enough loot supplies because at that moment you will not be able to make loot or take something from your partner as it can be risky. Make sure you have enough ammo, health kits, drop balls, energy drinks, etc.
  • Do not make quick decisions and engage in a battle, analyze the situation and position of your enemy and only shoot if you are sure to get a kill. Shooting mindlessly could expose your location and it can risk you of getting killed.
  • A pro tip to make movements in the end zone is using smoke bombs they can also be used to distract enemies about your locations

Follow these above-mentioned tips in the end zone and watch your gameplay being improved. However, note that you must practice to improve your gaming skills.

Also, get a chance to win amazing freebies by redeeming the BGMI codes. To claim your in-game rewards, simply visit the official BGMI website, enter your character ID, and paste the redemption code.

One more thing! HT Tech is now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us by clicking the link so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. Click here to join now!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 15 Nov, 08:16 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone 15 Pro Max
iPhone tips and tricks: Ace photographers reveal how to take perfect Diwali shots on iPhone 15 Pro, Pro Max
crossword puzzles
Fond of crossword puzzles? Get them on your iPhone 15 courtesy iOS 17; know how to
Eligible smartphones will be able to utilize the newly launched Bixby Text Call.
Samsung Bixby Text Call for smartphones launched! Check how to use this feature
Paytm
Don’t want to show your phone number when you transact on Paytm? Know this UPI trick
Google Chrome
Google Chrome for iPhone now has a bottom address bar; This is how to shift it

Editor’s Pick

Dell XPS 17
Dell XPS 17 Review: Heavy-duty laptop that can do everything, but has a huge price tag!
Ai Pin
Sam Altman-backed Humane unveils Ai Pin: Know how this smartphone without a screen works
Starlink
Bad news for Elon Musk as US govt toughens stance over Starlink's direct phone connectivity bid
Barrack Obama
Barrack Obama on AI: We should not put the genie back in the bottle despite deepfake threat
Elon Musk
Elon Musk's X to get payments features next year; says 'you won’t need a bank account'

Trending Stories

Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: All the tools, weapons in Grand Theft Auto 6
Nintendo
Nintendo Has a Silent Problem With ‘Zelda’ Film
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer announcement sparks frenzy about release window
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: What could Grand Theft Auto 6’s open world look like?
Call of Duty
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III draws harsh reviews after rushed development
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman
    Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
    Rashmika Mandanna
    GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
    GTA 6
    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon