BGMI tips: How to survive in the end zone like a pro

Battlegrounds Mobile India has become even more popular since the ban on it was lifted. It was slapped on it for security reasons. The Battle Royale game has gained various new players. Now BGMI has also started their esports journey and has been a part of multiple tournaments which is keeping the players hooked to their screens. Now, as new gamers have emerged in BGMI, many might face challenges surviving the last zone as it can be tricky and intense due to running time and closing enemies. If you want to survive the end zone and own the BGMI battlefield, then check out the below tips.

BGMI tips to survive end zone

The last zone is all about mastering your positioning. Always look for higher altitude areas or find a strong cover so that the enemy cannot spot you from anywhere. Do not expose yourself in open locations and always stay in stealth mode to avoid noise. A Pro tip would be deciding on end zone location ahead of time.

Before going to the end zone, make sure you have enough loot supplies because at that moment you will not be able to make loot or take something from your partner as it can be risky. Make sure you have enough ammo, health kits, drop balls, energy drinks, etc.

Do not make quick decisions and engage in a battle, analyze the situation and position of your enemy and only shoot if you are sure to get a kill. Shooting mindlessly could expose your location and it can risk you of getting killed.

A pro tip to make movements in the end zone is using smoke bombs they can also be used to distract enemies about your locations

Follow these above-mentioned tips in the end zone and watch your gameplay being improved. However, note that you must practice to improve your gaming skills.

Also, get a chance to win amazing freebies by redeeming the BGMI codes. To claim your in-game rewards, simply visit the official BGMI website, enter your character ID, and paste the redemption code.

