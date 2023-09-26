BGMI tips: How to survive in the very last gaming zone, the dreaded last circle

Battlegrounds Mobile India has an array of maps and play zones where gamers can practice and improve their skills. You may be good at aiming and strategizing, however, many players fail to survive in the last circle of the game due to not having enough knowledge. During the last zone, a player has to keep various things in mind to survive - in short, not get killed. If you also want to be smart and win chicken dinner easily then, check out the below-mentioned tips to survive the gaming zone.

Tips to survive the last gaming circle

Analyze early on if you are going to survive the last zone or not and keep your supplies accordingly. For the last few minutes of the game, you will need plenty of health kits, painkillers, and energy drinks so that if the zone ends your health does not get affected.

Find a safe spot and cover to hide. Various player tend to camp during the last circle so they do not leak their location. Make sure you do not make any noise or movements, stay hidden in the grass or take cover from where you are not visible.

Try to find enemies from your place and kill them only if your aim is clear. If you miss, then your location will be revealed and you will get killed first.

Also, keep changing your location so you do not get snipped first. If you are wearing a “Gilli suit” then make sure you are hidden in the grass properly. This will reduce your chances of getting killed by snippers.

Make sure you spot the enemy first to strategies their kill and win chicken dinner easily. Always hide in high location places to spot enemies and get swift kills.

Integrate these strategies in your next game and see how easy will it get to spot and kill enemies quickly. No one can stop you from being the “Winner Winner, Chicken Dinner.” Also, get freebies by redeeming BGMI redeem codes. All you have to do is official BGMI website, enter your BGMI character ID and paste the redemption code and claim the in-game reward.