BGMI tips: How to survive the game for a much longer time, boost chances for a win

Battlegrounds Mobile India has become one of the most popular Battle Royale games since the ban on it was lifted. Since then, the game has attracted a lot of attention and new gamers due to its intense gameplay and introduction of various exciting events. While players try to improve their gaming skills, most of the players try to at least survive till the end zone. If you are someone who wants to win chicken dinner and survive till the last zone then check out the below-mentioned tips.

BGMI survival tips to play till the last zone

Your first landing spot matters a lot as it will decide whether you will last or choose to get killed early on. On the BGMI maps, there are some hot spot regions and some low-risk regions where you can decide to land. Make sure you land in the medium or low-risk area.

Now, collect enough supplies such as weapons, ammo, attachments, health kits, etc, so you can use them during emergencies. Make sure you have enough of these so you do not have to loot in various other locations.

Once your loot is done, find a vehicle, make sure you look for covered vehicles such as UAZ and Dacia. You can also look for Buggi as it runs faster and is easy to drive. However, if you are playing in a squad then prefer UAZ.

Always pay attention to the zone circle. Make sure you stay inside the white circle to avoid any end-moment rush. If you own a vehicle then entering zones will not be so tough, however, you can encounter enemies on your way so stay attentive.

Lastly, find your hiding spot for the last moment, judge the map for the last zone and maintain your position till the end to increase your chances of winning chicken dinner. Make sure you own the high altitude area to spot enemies easily.

Also, get freebies by redeeming BGMI redeem codes. All you have to do is go to the official BGMI website, enter your character ID, paste the redemption code and claim the in-game rewards.