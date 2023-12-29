BGMI tips: Know all the powerful guns that can help you earn an easy chicken dinner

BGMI tips: When we play a warzone game, the first thing we look for is a powerful weapon to dominate opponent teams. However, picking a powerful weapon requires knowledge about damage, recoil, required attachments, and much more to utilize it to its full potential. In Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) players are provided with a variety of gun options to pick from, they can choose shotguns, assault rifles, snipers, SMGs, and more to dominate the battlefield. However, knowing which of these guns performs well and can generate greater damage is a thing every player should explore. To help make your research easier, we have curated a list of powerful guns through which you can win an easy chicken dinner. Know how.

BGMI tips to pick the powerful gun

AKM: It is the most powerful assault rifle in BGMI with a high firing rate of 600 per round. The requires 7.62mm of ammo which generates damage of 49HP which is massive to knock down the enemy in a few shots. However, the gun has a high recoil rate so one must practice firing with AKM to use it to its full potential.

2. Groza: It's another assault rifle which only lucky ones can get through airdrops. The gun requires 7.62mm of ammo and it has a high firing rate of 750 per round. It also generates great damage of 49HP which is enough to kill the enemy in a few shots. Note that the gun performs best for close-range shooting.

3. AWM (Arctic Warfare Magnum): This gun has the highest damage rate in BGMI, however, a player requires skills and steady hands to shoot a shot. Only one ammo is enough to knock down the enemy. It requires 300 Magnum ammo and it generates a damage of 105HP.

4. Famas: It is an underrated assault rifle which swiftly knocks down the enemy in a heartbeat. Famas has a firing rate of 750 and it generates a damage of 53HP which is massive for an AR gun in BGMI. Note that the gun has a recoil tendency, therefore, aim the gun strategically.

5. M24: It is a popular snipper gun in BGMI which only a few lucky players can find. The gun performs exceptionally with a long range scope such as 6x or 8x. The gun requires 7.62mm of ammo which holds 5 bullets at a time. It has a damage rate of 79HP and one bullet on the head can knock the enemy instantly.

These were some of the powerful guns present in BGMI which could lead to victory and win chicken dinner. However, using these guns requires practice in aiming and managing the recoil to shoot a direct shot. Additionally, there are other weapons available such as M416, SCAR-L, DP28, Mosin Nagant Sniper, AMR, SKS, and much more which also work well to kill the enemy. Try out the above guns in your next match to see how easily you earn kills and win chicken dinner.

Also, Get freebies by redeeming BGMI redeem codes. All you have to do is go to the official BGMI website, enter your character ID, paste the redemption code and claim the in-game rewards.