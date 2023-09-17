BGMI tips: Know how to master ‘Gyroscope Sensitivity’

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is the talk of the town in mobile gaming, offering an intense battle royale experience on your phone. Your secret weapon for success in BGMI? Gyroscope sensitivity. While there's no magic number, nailing the right sensitivity is the key to victory. Let's dive into gyroscope sensitivity in BGMI, some starter settings, and why customization is your best friend.

Why Gyroscope Matters?

In BGMI, gyroscope sensitivity lets you aim by tilting your device. It's a game-changer, providing precise aiming and speedy reactions in intense fights. But it only helps if your sensitivity fits your style and comfort.

The perfect gyroscope sensitivity is not the same for everyone. Here's what influences your ideal settings:

1. Device Type and Size

The kind and size of your device matter. Smaller devices may need higher sensitivity because they have less space to move. Bigger devices might work better with lower sensitivity to avoid over-aiming.

2. Playstyle

Your playing style matters too. If you like close combat, you might prefer higher sensitivity for quick reactions. But if you're into long-range shots, lower sensitivity can be your best friend.

3. Personal Comfort

Comfort is king. You'll do best with the sensitivity that feels natural and in control. So, try different settings until you find your comfy spot.

4. In-Game Role

Your role in the game also plays a part. Snipers might like lower sensitivity for accuracy, while assaulters might prefer higher sensitivity for close battles.

Recommended Gyroscope Settings

While sensitivity is personal, here are some starting points to consider:

Low Sensitivity

TPP No Scope: 100-200

FPP No Scope: 100-200

TPP Aim: 100-200

FPP Aim: 100-200

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 100-200

2x Scope: 100-200

3x Scope, Win 94: 100-200

4x Scope, VSS: 100-200

6x Scope: 15-25

8x Scope: 10-20

Low sensitivity is great for precise long-range shots, perfect for snipers and methodical players.

High Sensitivity

TPP No Scope: 300-400

FPP No Scope: 300-400

TPP Aim: 300-400

FPP Aim: 300-400

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 300-400

2x Scope: 300-400

3x Scope, Win 94: 300-400

4x Scope, VSS: 200-300

6x Scope: 35-45

8x Scope: 30-35

High sensitivity suits aggressive players who thrive on quick reflexes and close fights, as well as medium to long-range spraying.

How to Find Your Best Sensitivity

Remember, these settings are just a starting point. Your ideal sensitivity depends on your style. Here's how to fine-tune it:

1. Gradual Adjustments: Make small changes to your sensitivity and test them during real gameplay to avoid big disruptions.

2. Practice: Spend time in training mode or casual matches to get used to your new settings. Practice makes perfect.

3. Watch Pros: Check out what pro players use, but don't copy blindly. Their settings can give you insights.

4. Experiment: Don't be afraid to experiment with different settings for various situations. You can even create multiple profiles to switch between them as needed.