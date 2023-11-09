BGMI tips: Miramar guide to win the chicken dinner

Battlegrounds Mobile India has a diverse range of game settings, maps, and modes where players can practice and improve their gameplay. However, one of the crucial maps of the classic mode is Miramar due to its massive size, numerous locations, open desert everywhere, and more which makes the game last longer and the gameplay here is intense. If you are someone who likes long battleship games then picking the Miramar map would be the right option for you. Check some tips to survive in such vast maps like Miramar.

Miramar map gaming guide

Miramar is a massive map with various open locations, which makes the player struggle to travel from one place to another. Therefore, first, collect weapons and go in search of a vehicle because you'll need one throughout the game. Running would take a huge amount of time.

We are now on WhatsApp. Click to join

The map's layout is vast and you can mostly find hills and dungeons, therefore, in Miramar try looking for snipper guns because it's an open space and players can easily spot and shoot enemies from afar.

In Miramar, you can find numerous camping areas, therefore, study the map and camp in locations where you can expect enemies to come. Staying still in the location gives you a greater edge to kill enemies swiftly.

Always stay in high-range areas, from hilltops, you can easily stop enemies as well as airdrop locations. If you are lucky then you'll also find these drops on hilltops.

Lastly, land in medium-risk areas such as Pecado, Prison, and others, to keep the battle interesting because Miramar is such kind of map where sometimes you can not spot enemies till the last zone of the game due to vastness.

Integrate the above-mentioned tips in your next gameplay and see how strategically you play to get an easy chicken dinner. Also, get a chance to win amazing freebies by redeeming the BGMI codes. To claim your in-game rewards, simply visit the official BGMI website, enter your character ID, and paste the redemption code.

One more thing! HT Tech is now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us by clicking the link so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. Click here to join now!