BGMI tips today: How to become a useful team player

Do you want to win chicken dinner for your whole squad to enjoy? Check these top BGMI squad tips that can help you win.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Sep 16 2023, 06:13 IST
Become a helpful team member during BGMI squad matches. (BGMI YouTube)
Become a helpful team member during BGMI squad matches. (BGMI YouTube)

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is one of the fun squad games where you and your friends can join and have intense matches together. It is a gaming platform where you can unite with your team and bond over achieving a shared goal. Well, everyone who is on BGMI knows that “teamwork is dream work.” Check out the tips below to be a helpful squad member and win chicken dinner easily. Also, don't forget to grab freebies in teh form of BGMI redeem codes.

How to be a smart team player in squad matches

  • While playing four Vs. Four games, always remember to strategize. Analyse the map carefully and create a route from where you can get enough supplies as well as a few early kills to keep the tension and thrill intact.
  • Always carry extra supplies, you don't know when your team member requires an extra health kit, bullets, scopes, etc. Having enough supplies will reduce damage and your team will stay strong throughout the game.
  • Communication is a must! If you do not communicate your next move and plans, your team will be scattered and you will be easily killed by rival squads. Therefore, always communicate and stay together.
  • When one of the team members gets knocked out, make sure to revive them immediately so you don't lose a team player. Always remember that a team of four is stronger than a team of two.
  • During intense matches between two squads, always try to ambush as when all members fire guns at the same time, the enemy gets confused which will give your team the upper hand to finish the entire enemy squad.

If you want free rewards and items, try your luck with BGMI redeem codes. In order to get BGMI redeem codes, go to the official BGMI website, enter your BGMI character ID and paste the redemption code for the in-game reward.

First Published Date: 16 Sep, 06:12 IST
