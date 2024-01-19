BGMI tips: Want to increase your rank? Check these top 5 drop locations across maps

BGMI tips: Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is a game which analyzes players based on their skills and strategic gameplay. The game's algorithm closely monitors player's number of kills, how they stayed alive, their choice of drop locations, and much more. Based on this judgement, players increase their ranks from 1 to 100 and with each new update the rank decreases. However, staying between rank 50 to 100 is beneficial and that means you are a pro player. Now, you might be wondering how you can increase your rank fast in BGMI. Well, to help you answer the question, we have found the top 5 drop locations across the different maps which may boost your ranking points. Check the BGMI tips to find out these top 5 drop locations.

BGMI tips: Top 5 drop locations

Erangel- Quarry: It is one of the most underrated locations among BGMI players, however, the location comprises heavy loot items, cover, buildings and areas to spot enemies from afar. This location can help you increase your rank.

Miramar-Tierra Bronca: This location is best as a drop location if you want to avoid an early intense battle. Here you can find a penalty of supplies and mostly a vehicle must be present to drive you through places.

We are now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Livik- East Port: It is one of the best locations in the maps which provides players with easy access to the main location. Additionally, looting this area is enough for the entire game and you might as well encounter a few enemies.

Sanhok-Na Kham: You can find this drop location at the western side of the map loaded with loot, however, what makes this location interesting is that it may give you a chance to track enemy movements.

Erangel-Lipovka: This is one of the most underrated but also most visited locations due to plenty of houses for cover, loot, and exclusive weapons. Additionally, here you can also encounter a few enemies.

These are some of the effective drop locations which will help players to increase their game rank. However, note that your entire game should be based on strategic planning and exceptional skills which will enable you to push up rank faster. Also, with increasing rank, you will be able to win various rewards along the way. Additionally, get freebies by redeeming BGMI redeem codes. All you have to do is go to the official BGMI website, enter your character ID, paste the redemption code and claim the in-game rewards.

Also read the top stories:



AI Healthcare Risk! "As LMMs gain broader use in health care and medicine, errors, misuse and ultimately harm to individuals are inevitable," the WHO cautioned. Know some of the benefits too. Check them out here.

No ChatGPT Bang for Bing Buck! When Microsoft announced it was baking ChatGPT into its Bing search engine, bullish analysts declared the move an “iPhone moment”. But that does not seem to have happened. Know what happened here.

Humans Trump AI! OpenAi CEO Sam Altman is saying people are smart enough to figure out what to use ChatGPT for and what not. "People have found ways to make ChatGPT super useful to them and understand what not to use it for, for the most part," says Sam Altman. Read all about it here.