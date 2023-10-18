Icon
BGMI Wicked Night Crate announced! Know how to access the Gothic Gentleman outfit

Do you want to immerse yourself in the new 2.8 update theme? Then grab the Wicked Night Crate and get a chance to win a Gothic Gentleman outfit.

Oct 18 2023
Grab the new Gothic Gentleman outfit by opening the Wicked Night Crate.
Grab the new Gothic Gentleman outfit by opening the Wicked Night Crate.
Grab the new Gothic Gentleman outfit by opening the Wicked Night Crate.
Grab the new Gothic Gentleman outfit by opening the Wicked Night Crate.

Battlegrounds Mobile India keeps rolling out new themes, crates, items and features to make it more interactive and engaging. Now, BGMI has introduced the 2.8 update which has a zombie edge theme. The new update is creating a lot of buzz among players. Keeping the Halloween theme in mind, the game has now announced the Wicked Night Crate through which players can grab the Gothic Gentleman outfit and other rewards from the crate. Know how you can get the new crate and themed outfit.

How to get the Wicked Night Crate

BGMI through their official Instagram account shared a post revealing their new Gothic Gentleman outfit. Users can access the set by opening the Wicked Night Crate. Now that the crate is available in the game, players can access it by using their UC (BGMI in-game currency). The new crate features a selection of new and exclusive items which has Gothic Gentleman outfit, Fright Night outfit, Hellfire-AKM, Fright Night hood, Gothic Gentleman hat and more. The crate will users the opportunity to match their outfits with the ongoing theme.

To grab the crate and get your hands on the new Wicked Night Crate items, players will need to purchase them by using their UCs. You can have a look at the Wicked Night Crate by visiting the "Crates" section in the menu. Simply pick the Wicked Night Crate and select "Open". when you open the crate for the first time it will cost 30UC and for all the later opens it will cost you 60UC. However, with 540UC, users will get a chance to open the premium crate 10 times. Only a few lucky players will be able to get the new sets as it's all based on luck. Also, the new crate is available for a limited period of time so grab the amazing items before it gets discontinued.

Also, get freebies by redeemingBGMI redeem codes. All you have to do is official BGMI website, enter your BGMI character ID and paste the redemption code and claim the in-game reward.

First Published Date: 18 Oct, 07:27 IST
