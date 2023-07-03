Home How To Bihar ITICAT 2023 results declared online! Know where and how to check now

Bihar ITICAT 2023 results declared online! Know where and how to check now

Bihar ITICAT 2023 results are now available online. Read here to know about the steps to check results.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 03 2023, 12:58 IST
Bihar ITICAT 2023 results: The wait is finally over for the Bihar ITICAT aspirants as the result has been made available online. The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has declared the results and released the rank cards for the Industrial Training Institute Competitive Admission Test (ITICAT) 2023. This entrance test is conducted for admission into various industrial training institutes in Bihar. Candidates who appeared for the ITICAT 2023 can now download their rank cards from the official website of BCECEB, bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

To check the Bihar ITICAT result 2023, candidates have two online options: District Wise Rank Card and Open Merit Rank Card. To access the result, candidates need to provide their roll numbers and dates of birth as login credentials. The process to check the result and download the rank card is quite simple and can be done by following the steps mentioned below:

1-Visit the official website of BCECEB at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

2-Look for the "Rank Card of ITICAT-2023" link under the "Download Section" on the website's homepage.

3-Alternatively, you can use the direct link provided to access the result page.

4-On the result page, choose the option to download either the district-wise rank card or the open merit rank card, based on your preference.

5-Enter your roll number and date of birth in the provided fields to log in.

6-After logging in successfully, your Bihar ITICAT 2023 result will be displayed on the screen.

7-Verify your result and download the rank card.

It is recommended to save a copy of the rank card for future reference. By following these steps, candidates can easily access their ITICAT 2023 result and obtain their rank cards. The rank card is an important document that contains information about the candidate's performance in the entrance test and their rank in the merit list.

First Published Date: 03 Jul, 12:56 IST
