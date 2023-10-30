BMGI introduces Wings Whispering spin: Know how to win the new Glacial Bride Set

Battlegrounds Mobile India recently announced the 2.8 update which introduced the Zombie Edge theme. Ever since the new update, the game has brought multiple events that honour the Halloween theme. We have seen multiple themed sets, gun skins, vehicle skins, and more to keep the spirit high during playing. These new events also give players a chance to win exciting rewards by completing their daily missions or getting them through different means such as using the in-game currency. Recently, the game introduced a spinning event which is named Wings Whispering. Know all about the event and how to grab amazing rewards.

Wings Whispering spin

BGMI through their official Instagram account announced the Wings Whispering spin. BGMI players can visit the event by going to the event section and it will appear at the top. This spinning event enables players to win exciting prizes such as a Glacial Bride Set, Glacial Bride Cover, Aurora Diva Helmet, Forsaken Glace, Blueyonder Glider, and much more. To get these rewards, players will have to spin a virtual wheel using their UCs (in-game currency).

To grab the event items and get your hands on the new Glacial Bride Set, players will have to spin the wheel by using their UCs. The first time spin will cost 10UC and for all the later spins will cost you 60UC. Furthermore, you can also get 10 spins altogether at just 540 UCs. Also, the new Wings Whispering spin is available for a limited period of time so grab the amazing items before it gets discontinued. The game has also provided a catch with a spin where players will have to reach a required spin to grab fixed items. These milestones and rewards include Modification Material Piece at 20 spins, Arctic Butterfly Ornament at 40 spins, Glacial Bride Avatar Frame at 80 spins and so on.

Also, get freebies by redeeming BGMI redeem codes. All you have to do is go to the official BGMI website, enter your character ID, paste the redemption code and claim the in-game rewards.