Boost your presentation skills with AI-powered Pitch app: Here are 5 ways it can help

Creating presentations is one of the most tiresome jobs around. It requires a lot of time and effort and to make it interesting can be an exercise in delusion. However, we are now living in a world where making presentations has become an integral part of meetings. Therefore, presentations have to be attractive and understandable. To make the process quick and easy we have found just the right tool and it is called 'Pitch'. It's an AI-based presentation app which simplifies the process. Know more about the Pitch app here and what it can do for you.

What is Pitch app?

Pitch app is a collaborative presentation tool that enables users to develop intuitive and visually appealing presentations. Pitch is integrated with AI so the users can take advantage of easy-to-use features. The app also encourages users for real-time collaboration and helps develop smart workflows in minutes with attractive templates. Creating presentations on the Pitch app saves massive amounts of time which teams can utilize on their other important tasks with a strict deadline. Therefore, it also contributes to team productivity, collaboration and time-saving. Know 5 other ways the Pitch app helps teams.

We are on WhatsApp Channels. Click to join.

How does the Pitch app benefit teams?

The Pitch app enables users to create a draft with the help of AI. The draft consists of various templates from which they choose to start editing the business-related content. It provides an easy editing feature to make presentation fun.

It enables users to add text, images, videos, embeds and more along with attractive animations to make them look delightful.

The Pitch app comes with collaborative features where users can send workspace and presentation invites and comment on slides.

Users can easily share the created presentation with a live link. Users can also personalize the sharing setting for different recipients. Additionally, the creator can view who opened the presentation and which slide they visited.

Lastly, you can integrate the Pitch app with supporting third-app and you can also access this tool from various devices such as Mac, Windows, and mobile.

The good news is that the Pitch app is available for free usage, therefore you can create unlimited presentations with attractive slides for free. However, if you want to create more professional slides then you can opt for its monthly subscription plan which starts from $20 per month. Try out the AI presentation app and see how it simplifies the process and makes it quick and easy.

Also, read other top stories today:

AI Mania! The artificial intelligence craze, which has come to dominate the stock market, accounts for most of the wealth gained by the world's richest people this year courtesy of the demand for AI chips. Know what it is about here.

AI and Love? Companion apps are being used to cope with loneliness or receive support, and users have developed emotional attachments to their digital companions. Know what human-AI relationships are like. Check it out here.

Hackers using ChatGPT! Microsoft's latest report says nation-state hackers are using artificial intelligence to refine their cyberattacks as adversaries were detected adding LLMs like OpenAI's ChatGPT to their toolkit. Know all about it here.