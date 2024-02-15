 Bought a new iPhone 15? Check these data transfer tips to ensure secure migration | How-to
Home How To Bought a new iPhone 15? Check these data transfer tips to ensure secure migration

Bought a new iPhone 15? Check these data transfer tips to ensure secure migration

Want to switch your data from the previous device to the new iPhone 15? Here are 5 easy tips to transfer data.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Feb 15 2024, 15:22 IST
iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus price cut on Amazon! Check offers, discounts on 256GB variants
iPhone 15
1/5 The iPhone 15 series was introduced in September 2023, and although initially, the iPhone 15 Pro models had garnered all the attention, the vanilla iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus have had huge popularity. Ahead of Valentine’s Day, Amazon has introduced great offers on the 256GB variants of both smartphones. (AP)
iPhone 15
2/5 The iPhone 15 256GB variant, which usually retails for Rs. 89900, is available for purchase at Rs. 80990, giving users a discount of 10 percent. Amazon is offering up to Rs. 27000 off if you trade in your old smartphone in exchange for the iPhone 15. (Unsplash)
iPhone 15
3/5 The iPhone 15 Plus 256GB variant has also seen a price cut. It can now be purchased for Rs. 90990 against its retail price of Rs. 99900, giving users a 9 percent discount. The exchange offer is also valid on the iPhone 15 Plus where you can get Rs. 27000 off if you trade in your old smartphone. (AP)
image caption
4/5 Exchange offer details: Do note that the discounted amount depends on the model and condition of your old smartphone that you are trading in, as well as the availability of the exchange offer in your area. Therefore, you will need to enter your area PIN code to check it. (Unsplash)
image caption
5/5 Bank offers: Buyers can also take advantage of bank offers valid on the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus. They can avail 10 percent instant discount up to Rs. 1000 on Citibank Credit Card EMI transactions, and flat Rs. 2500 off on OneCard Credit Card EMI transactions, among other offers. (Unsplash)
iPhone 15
View all Images
Tips to transfer data from old device to iPhone 15. (Bloomberg)

The most exciting thing about switching to a new smartphone is that to quickly transfer all your old device data into a new one. However, the process of transferring data takes time and effort to make sure you do not lose any important files, photos or videos. If you have recently purchased the latest iPhone 15 and you are not sure about how to transfer all your data to your device then we have got you covered. We have compiled easy data transfer tips to help you make the process of transferring easy and you do not lose any of your important data. Check out the iPhone 15 data transfer tips here.

How to transfer data from an old device to the new iPhone 15

  • To not lose any data from your old device, make sure to create a backup on your Mac or to iCloud. This way you can keep your information safe and secure.
  • The data transfer can also be done while setting up your new iPhone 15 device. Just bring your old device closer to the new device and it will automatically ask if you want to continue with your current Apple ID or want to create a new one.
  • You can also take advantage of the MobileTrans - Phone Transfer app which makes the data transfer process easier. This app can transfer any kind of data such as contacts, messages, photos, videos, music, bookmarks, call logs, and more.
  • If you are an Android user then you need to take advantage of a third-party app which is called “Move To iOS” this app will help you transfer easy data transfer to the iPhone 15.

Try out these above-mentioned tips to transfer your data from your old smartphone to the new iPhone 15. These tips will make sure you do not lose any of your important data and that the transfer occurs safely without any hindrance. Also, if you already have a data backup on your iCloud, then you just have to log in with your Apple ID and all the recent backups will be transferred to the new device. However, make sure that the backup covers your entire data. Once the data is transferred you can enjoy the new functionalities of iPhone 15 along with the new iOS 17 operating system.

Also, read other top stories today:

AI Mania! The artificial intelligence craze, which has come to dominate the stock market, accounts for most of the wealth gained by the world's richest people this year courtesy of the demand for AI chips. Know what it is about here.

AI and Love? Companion apps are being used to cope with loneliness or receive support, and users have developed emotional attachments to their digital companions. Know what human-AI relationships are like. Check it out here.

Hackers using ChatGPT! Microsoft's latest report says nation-state hackers are using artificial intelligence to refine their cyberattacks as adversaries were detected adding LLMs like OpenAI's ChatGPT to their toolkit. Know all about it here.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 15 Feb, 15:22 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Facebook
How-to guide: Adjusting Facebook friend request settings on computer, iPhone or Android
BGMI
BGMI tips: How to locate prone enemies on the ground and attack smartly to win chicken dinner
Oura Ring
Oura Ring unveils new stress management feature; Know how it will work on this smart ring
Google Pixel 8
Google announces AirDrop-like feature called Quick Share for Pixel phones; Know how it will work
what_2_1705315672178
WhatsApp Web to roll out chat lock feature; Know how it will work

Editor’s Pick

Halo AI headband
Halo AI headband lets you control your dreams! Get lucid dreams on demand
artificial intelligence
AI model trained to learn through child's eyes and ears in a new research
AI
Europe within reach of landmark AI rules after nod from EU countries
Microsoft
Inside a new era for Microsoft — and the gaming industry in 2024
Mark Zuckerberg
Facebook Founder Mark Zuckerberg Just Figured Out How to Continue Investing In AI and Metaverse

Trending Stories

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
deepfake
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
Artificial Intelligence
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Google Chrome
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
GTA 6 release date could pushed back, leaks suggest; Know when it could come out
Hasbro
Hasbro Earned About $90 Million From ‘Baldur’s Gate 3’ So Far
GTA 6
GTA 6 release prediction: Analysts say debut in fiscal 2026 - Rockstar Games strategy unveiled
GTA 6
Amid anticipation for GTA 6, Take-Two CEO reveals surge in popularity for Netflix Games' GTA Trilogy
Grand theft auto
GTA 4 and GTA 5 coming to Netflix Games? Huge expansion on cards for Take-Two Interactive

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets